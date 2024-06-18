Sweden summons Russian ambassador over airspace violation by Russian Su-24

On Tuesday, the Swedish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the recent violation of Swedish airspace by a Russian Su-24 bomber. This is stated on the website of the Swedish government, UNN reports .

Today, on Tuesday, June 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to express its position on Russia's violation of Swedish airspace on Friday, June 14, - the statement said.

A Russian Su-24 fighter jet violated Swedish airspace over the island of Gotland, causing Sweden to launch a JAS-39 Gripen fighter jet to expel it, the first such incident since Sweden joined NATO.