Czech Republic to buy 24 F-35 fighters from the US for a record $6.5 billion: agreement signed

The Czech Republic will purchase 24 fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets for its army. The Czech Republic will pay 150 billion crowns (over $6.5 billion) for the aircraft manufactured by the American company Lockheed Martin, which is the most expensive purchase by the Czech army in history, UNN writes with reference to Radio Prague International.

Details

The contract was signed today in Prague by Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová and U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic Bidjan Sabet.

The first fighters are due to arrive in the Czech Republic in 2031, with deliveries to be completed by 2035. The American planes will replace the Swedish JAS-39 Gripen, which the Czech Republic leases from Sweden for 1.7 billion kroons per year.

The purchase of 24 F-35A Lightning II aircraft was approved by the Czech government in late September last year. According to Chernokhova's previous statements, the deal includes all the costs of preparing for the operation of military aircraft in the Czech Republic.

"The signing of the memorandum of understanding for the purchase of F-35 Lightning II fighters for the Czech Army is another important step in a strategic project that will ensure the long-term defense of the Czech Republic. This is exactly what we promised before the election. We are thus fulfilling the government's program statement. We are doing the right thing," Prime Minister Petr Fiala wrote on Network X.

Addendum

Opposition parties criticize the purchase of F-35s. The ANO party believes that discussions should continue on the most appropriate and cost-effective option for ensuring the security of the country's airspace and fulfilling NATO's tasks, and that the purchase decision should be postponed for a year or two.

