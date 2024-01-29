Czech Republic to buy 24 F-35 fighters from the US for a record $6.5 billion: agreement signed

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 37276 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111903 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118556 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160918 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163061 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263332 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176185 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166705 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148541 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234272 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 82961 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 63666 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 40142 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 76187 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 33376 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263336 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234277 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219843 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245349 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231688 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111905 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 91288 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 95472 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115935 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116689 views
Actual
Czech Republic to buy 24 F-35 fighters from the US for a record $6.5 billion: agreement signed

Czech Republic to buy 24 F-35 fighters from the US for a record $6.5 billion: agreement signed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25284 views

The Czech Republic has signed a $6.5 billion deal to purchase 24 F-35 fighter jets from the United States, the most expensive purchase in the history of the Czech armed forces. The fighters will begin arriving in 2031 to replace the country's current fleet of JAS-39 Gripen jets leased from Sweden.

The Czech Republic will purchase 24 fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets for its army. The Czech Republic will pay 150 billion crowns (over $6.5 billion) for the aircraft manufactured by the American company Lockheed Martin, which is the most expensive purchase by the Czech army in history, UNN writes with reference to Radio Prague International.

Details

The contract was signed today in Prague by Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová and U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic Bidjan Sabet.

The first fighters are due to arrive in the Czech Republic in 2031, with deliveries to be completed by 2035. The American planes will replace the Swedish JAS-39 Gripen, which the Czech Republic leases from Sweden for 1.7 billion kroons per year.

The purchase of 24 F-35A Lightning II aircraft was approved by the Czech government in late September last year. According to Chernokhova's previous statements, the deal includes all the costs of preparing for the operation of military aircraft in the Czech Republic.

"The signing of the memorandum of understanding for the purchase of F-35 Lightning II fighters for the Czech Army is another important step in a strategic project that will ensure the long-term defense of the Czech Republic. This is exactly what we promised before the election. We are thus fulfilling the government's program statement. We are doing the right thing," Prime Minister Petr Fiala wrote on Network X.

Addendum

Opposition parties criticize the purchase of F-35s. The ANO party believes that discussions should continue on the most appropriate and cost-effective option for ensuring the security of the country's airspace and fulfilling NATO's tasks, and that the purchase decision should be postponed for a year or two.

Slovakia is negotiating with the United States to buy Patriot air defense systems29.01.24, 01:02 • 29674 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
petr-fialaPetr Fiala
jana-cernochovaJana Černochová
army-of-the-czech-republicArmy of the Czech Republic
saab-jas-39-gripenSaab JAS 39 Gripen
praguePrague
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
natoNATO
swedenSweden
czech-republicCzech Republic
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising