Slovakia is negotiating with the United States to buy Patriot air defense systems
Kyiv • UNN
Slovakia is negotiating with the United States to purchase Patriot air defense systems to protect its airspace. Slovakia's Defense Minister announced the talks and plans to receive a discount on the weapons.
Slovakia is negotiating with the United States to purchase Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. This was announced by Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak during a speech on Slovak television, UNN reports.
Details
Negotiations are underway with the United States on the purchase of Patriot SAMs
According to him, the republic needs air defense systems to protect its airspace.
The Slovak Defense Minister also noted that Slovakia plans to receive a discount on weapons from the United States.
