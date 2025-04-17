The Moldovan Parliament has scheduled parliamentary elections for September 28

The Moldovan Parliament has decided to hold early parliamentary elections on September 28 this year. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.



According to the media, these elections are expected to be a test for the pro-Western party "Action and Solidarity" (PAS), which is supported by President Maia Sandu. Analysts predict a tense struggle that could significantly reduce PAS's influence in the legislature.

Sandu seeks to bring Moldova into the European Union and move away from Moscow, which previously ruled this small Eastern European country, wedged between Ukraine and Romania.

Alexandr Stoyanoгло, the former Prosecutor General who came closer than expected to ousting Sandu in last year's presidential election, is leading a three-party coalition to challenge the PAS majority.

Stoyanoгло narrowly lost in the second round of elections, advocating a balanced foreign policy focused on both Russia and the West.

On Thursday, 57 lawmakers supported the proposal to hold elections on September 28, with 32 abstaining.

On December 24, Moldovan President Maia Sandu was sworn in for her second presidential term. During the ceremony, Sandu pointed out that four years ago she promised better times for the citizens of the country, but "times turned out to be difficult".