The Moldovan Parliament has scheduled parliamentary elections for September 28

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2860 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10347 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12761 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16169 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22374 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37615 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49395 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64719 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83641 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113526 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 52214 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85477 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42930 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 33515 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36792 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1794 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13399 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83657 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85488 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96682 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2938 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14103 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111110 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53484 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53193 views
The Moldovan Parliament has scheduled parliamentary elections for September 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4842 views

The Moldovan Parliament has decided to hold early elections on September 28. A tense struggle for influence is expected between the pro-Western PAS and the coalition led by Stoianoglo.

The Moldovan Parliament has scheduled parliamentary elections for September 28

The Moldovan Parliament has decided to hold early parliamentary elections on September 28 this year. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, these elections are expected to be a test for the pro-Western party "Action and Solidarity" (PAS), which is supported by President Maia Sandu. Analysts predict a tense struggle that could significantly reduce PAS's influence in the legislature.

Sandu seeks to bring Moldova into the European Union and move away from Moscow, which previously ruled this small Eastern European country, wedged between Ukraine and Romania.

Moldova is stepping up investigations into pro-Russian political structures28.03.25, 03:40 • 14735 views

Alexandr Stoyanoгло, the former Prosecutor General who came closer than expected to ousting Sandu in last year's presidential election, is leading a three-party coalition to challenge the PAS majority.

Stoyanoгло narrowly lost in the second round of elections, advocating a balanced foreign policy focused on both Russia and the West.

On Thursday, 57 lawmakers supported the proposal to hold elections on September 28, with 32 abstaining.

Reminder

On December 24, Moldovan President Maia Sandu was sworn in for her second presidential term. During the ceremony, Sandu pointed out that four years ago she promised better times for the citizens of the country, but "times turned out to be difficult".

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Maia Sandu
European Union
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova
