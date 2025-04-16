In Bukovina, a law enforcement officer will be tried for taking draft evaders for 20,000 euros

In the Chernivtsi region, a law enforcement officer who transported evaders for 20,000 euros will be tried. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, reports UNN.

Details

In November 2024, the law enforcement officer was taking conscripted men to Romania. He used official information about the routes and time of movement of border guards, and also found "clients" through the Internet.

The suspect delivered evaders to the border and personally led them on foot to Romania. In January 2025, he was detained by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

During the search, the suspect's cash in the amount of 20 thousand euros was seized. An evader was found in the trunk of the car. The law enforcement officer was suspended from his position and charged with committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official) and Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine). The sanctions of the articles provide for up to 9 years of imprisonment.

Reminder

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the National Police, detained an employee of the forestry and a resident of the border area in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. They are suspected of facilitating the illegal transfer of evaders abroad.