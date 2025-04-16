$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16430 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 70497 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38550 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43826 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51031 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92593 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84654 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35396 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60539 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109376 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
In Bukovina, a law enforcement officer will be tried for taking draft evaders for 20,000 euros

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1768 views

In the Chernivtsi region, a law enforcement officer will be tried for transporting draft evaders to Romania for 20,000 euros. He was detained while transporting one of the draft evaders in the trunk of a car.

In Bukovina, a law enforcement officer will be tried for taking draft evaders for 20,000 euros

In the Chernivtsi region, a law enforcement officer who transported evaders for 20,000 euros will be tried. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, reports UNN.

Details

In November 2024, the law enforcement officer was taking conscripted men to Romania. He used official information about the routes and time of movement of border guards, and also found "clients" through the Internet.

The suspect delivered evaders to the border and personally led them on foot to Romania. In January 2025, he was detained by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

During the search, the suspect's cash in the amount of 20 thousand euros was seized. An evader was found in the trunk of the car. The law enforcement officer was suspended from his position and charged with committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official) and Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine). The sanctions of the articles provide for up to 9 years of imprisonment.

Reminder

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the National Police, detained an employee of the forestry and a resident of the border area in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. They are suspected of facilitating the illegal transfer of evaders abroad.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
