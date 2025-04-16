$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15852 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61655 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163339 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 84002 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 114059 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89548 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141374 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123520 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39004 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62923 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

UEFA refused the Ukrainian futsal team a minute of silence at the Euro 2026 qualifiers: how the ban was circumvented

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2002 views

UEFA refused Ukraine a minute of silence for those killed in Sumy before the match against Romania. Romania supported Ukraine, and the teams honored the memory of the victims during the game.

UEFA refused the Ukrainian futsal team a minute of silence at the Euro 2026 qualifiers: how the ban was circumvented

UEFA, which recently honored the memory of deceased Russians, including football player Oleksiy Bugayev, who was liquidated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, refused the Ukrainian futsal team to hold a minute of silence in memory of the dead residents of Sumy from the Russian missile attack on April 13 before the match with Romania in the Euro 2026 qualifiers, reports UNN.

Details

Yesterday, April 15, the Ukrainian futsal team completed the Euro 2026 qualifiers, defeating the Romanian team 3:1 in the last match. Romania opened the scoring first, but the Ukrainian team reacted instantly and brought the game to victory after the break.

Before the starting whistle, the commentator announced that the Futsal Association of Ukraine wanted to start the match with a minute of silence, but received a refusal from UEFA.

Ukraine turned directly to the Romanians to circumvent this ban by UEFA. The opponents met the "blue-yellow" team - and the minute of silence still took place.

The teams honored the memory of the victims during the match - immediately after the first kickoff from the center of the field.

We wanted to honor the memory of those who died in the terrible terrorist attack. Honestly, my heart and soul ache. The Romanians understand all this and, without hesitation, immediately supported and said that it is really very important that the whole world knows about it. What is happening is terrible. So let's thank the Romanians again 

- said the head coach of the Ukrainian futsal team, Oleksandr Kosenko.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that a shocking incident occurred during the UEFA Congress meeting. Before the start of the meeting, the members of the congress honored the memory of football people who passed away in 2024.

The list also included former Russian national team football player Oleksiy Bugayev. In December 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated Oleksiy Bugayev, who went to fight in Ukraine instead of serving 9.5 years in prison. He was previously detained for drugs and sentenced to a strict regime colony.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

