Oil prices fall amid oversupply fears and risks from US sanctions against Russian oil companies

Exclusive
09:41 AM
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
05:31 AM
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Israel has taken the first step towards introducing the death penalty for terrorists
November 11, 12:28 AM
Russia failed in elections to UNESCO advisory bodies: reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
November 11, 12:59 AM
Kramatorsk suffered a massive attack: 7 drones hit the city in half an hour, a man died
November 11, 01:30 AM
Trump praises Syrian leader al-Sharaa after his historic White House visit
November 11, 02:07 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing agreements with European countries to protect its skies and energy sector
November 11, 02:39 AM
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
November 10, 02:34 PM
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
November 10, 01:36 PM
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv
November 10, 01:27 PM
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM
UNN Lite
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics
09:14 AM
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced
November 10, 01:25 PM
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
November 10, 10:51 AM
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
November 8, 02:30 PM
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
November 7, 05:09 PM
Oil prices fall amid oversupply fears and risks from US sanctions against Russian oil companies

Kyiv • UNN

 1188 views

Brent and WTI crude futures fell by 0.4% and 0.5% respectively, due to oversupply concerns. This happened despite uncertainty about the impact of US sanctions on Russian oil companies and optimism about the resumption of the US government's work.

Oil prices fall amid oversupply fears and risks from US sanctions against Russian oil companies

Oil prices fell in Asian trading on Tuesday, as fears of oversupply outweighed uncertainty about the impact of US sanctions on Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as optimism about progress in restoring the US government, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

At 07:17 GMT (9:17 Kyiv time), Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $63.79 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.86 a barrel, down 27 cents, or 0.5%.

Both major grades rose by about 40 cents in the previous session.

The longest government shutdown in US history could end this week after the Senate approved a compromise solution to restore federal funding. The deal has now been sent to the House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson said he would like to approve it as early as Wednesday.

US Senate backs final document to avert shutdown11.11.25, 05:08 • 8020 views

While progress in restoring the government has generally boosted markets, fears of an oil surplus are holding back oil price gains, the publication writes.

"As OPEC production continues to rise, the global oil balance is taking on an increasingly bearish (characterized by a decline - ed.) tone on the supply side, with demand continuing to decline in conjunction with a slowdown in economic growth in major oil-consuming countries," analysts at consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates note.

Earlier this month, OPEC+ agreed to increase December production targets by 137,000 barrels per day, in line with October and November figures. An agreement was also reached to halt production growth in the first quarter of next year.

While an oil surplus caused by rising OPEC supplies has put investors in a bearish mood in recent weeks, US sanctions also remain in focus, ANZ analysts noted in their Tuesday note, citing US President Donald Trump's latest measures against Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil.

Sources told Reuters on Monday that Lukoil had declared force majeure at an Iraqi oil field it is developing, and Bulgaria is ready to seize the company's refinery in Burgas. The force majeure at the West Qurna-2 field in Iraq was the most serious consequence of the sanctions imposed last month.

Sanctions hit Lukoil: Russia loses its main oil asset in Iraq10.11.25, 15:55 • 3972 views

In addition, the volume of oil stored on ships in Asian waters has doubled in recent weeks after increased Western sanctions hit exports to China and India, and import quotas limited demand from independent Chinese refineries, analysts note. Some refineries in China and India have switched to buying oil from the Middle East and other countries.

One potential challenge to pessimistic oil forecasts "is the extent to which China will continue to increase Russian supplies to strategic reserves, and whether India will succumb to Trump's offers to postpone further purchases from Russia," Ritterbusch added.

Trump: US to lower import tariffs for India after reduction in Russian oil purchases11.11.25, 00:22 • 13498 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
OPEC
Iraq
Donald Trump
India
Bulgaria
China