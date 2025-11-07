ukenru
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Turkey prepares law to allow PKK fighters to return home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

Turkey plans to draft a law that would allow members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and civilians to return from northern Iraq. The bill could be submitted to parliament as early as late November.

Turkey prepares law to allow PKK fighters to return home

Turkey is developing a law that will allow members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and civilians to return from northern Iraq as part of a peace plan. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, the law will protect those who return, but does not provide for a general amnesty. Initially, about 1,000 civilians can return, and then up to 8,000 militants after verification.

Work is underway on a special law for the PKK that would allow the democratic and social reintegration of its members

– said Tayip Temel, co-chair of the DEM party.

The head of the reconciliation commission, Numan Kurtulmuş, noted: "After the security services confirm that the organization has laid down its arms, the country will enter a new stage of legal regulation aimed at building a Turkey free from terrorism."

Iraq to disarm militant groups after US troop withdrawal by September 202603.11.25, 21:20 • 2738 views

It is expected that the bill may be submitted to parliament as early as the end of November.

The PKK announced its disarmament and self-dissolution in May 2025 after an appeal from its imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan. In the summer, the militants symbolically burned their weapons, and in the fall, they began to leave Turkey.

Automatic weapons on fire against the backdrop of PKK fighters bidding farewell to arms in Iraqi Kurdistan11.07.25, 15:37 • 2645 views

It is expected that parliament may consider the bill as early as the end of November. Human rights activists from Human Rights Watch called on the government to use this moment to reform anti-Kurdish legislation.

Iraq and Turkey launched a new stage of cooperation in the water sector: projects will be financed by revenues from Iraqi oil02.11.25, 21:46 • 7023 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
