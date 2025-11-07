Turkey prepares law to allow PKK fighters to return home

Turkey is developing a law that will allow members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and civilians to return from northern Iraq as part of a peace plan. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, the law will protect those who return, but does not provide for a general amnesty. Initially, about 1,000 civilians can return, and then up to 8,000 militants after verification.

Work is underway on a special law for the PKK that would allow the democratic and social reintegration of its members – said Tayip Temel, co-chair of the DEM party.

The head of the reconciliation commission, Numan Kurtulmuş, noted: "After the security services confirm that the organization has laid down its arms, the country will enter a new stage of legal regulation aimed at building a Turkey free from terrorism."

Iraq to disarm militant groups after US troop withdrawal by September 2026

It is expected that the bill may be submitted to parliament as early as the end of November.

The PKK announced its disarmament and self-dissolution in May 2025 after an appeal from its imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan. In the summer, the militants symbolically burned their weapons, and in the fall, they began to leave Turkey.

Automatic weapons on fire against the backdrop of PKK fighters bidding farewell to arms in Iraqi Kurdistan

It is expected that parliament may consider the bill as early as the end of November. Human rights activists from Human Rights Watch called on the government to use this moment to reform anti-Kurdish legislation.

Iraq and Turkey launched a new stage of cooperation in the water sector: projects will be financed by revenues from Iraqi oil