Automatic weapons on fire against the backdrop of PKK fighters bidding farewell to arms in Iraqi Kurdistan

Dozens of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters symbolically began the announced disarmament of the organization this Friday. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP and Kurds On Alert.

Details

In the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, four PKK commanders, accompanied by their people, laid down their weapons in a bonfire, where they were burned.

The burning site was chosen near the Kazene cave (50 km west of Sulaymaniyah). This cave housed a printing press that printed one of the first Kurdish newspapers.

How the ceremony took place

One by one, PKK fighters descended to place their weapons in a pit, which was then set on fire. Most of them were rifles, but there was one machine gun and one rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

As they watched, people in the crowd began to cheer, while others could cry.

To ensure the practical success of the process of "peace and democratic society"... we voluntarily destroy our weapons as a step of good will and determination - stated in the PKK statement.

Recall

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced its dissolution after decades of conflict with Turkey.

Syrian Kurds, who control 25-30% of the country's territory, are concerned about the possible loss of US support.