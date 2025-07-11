$41.820.05
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2324 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 17940 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 25559 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 36034 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 46315 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 48141 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 44980 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36363 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27423 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Automatic weapons on fire against the backdrop of PKK fighters bidding farewell to arms in Iraqi Kurdistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

Dozens of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters symbolically began disarmament by burning their weapons in Iraqi Kurdistan. This step is a gesture of goodwill after the announcement of the organization's dissolution.

Automatic weapons on fire against the backdrop of PKK fighters bidding farewell to arms in Iraqi Kurdistan

Dozens of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters symbolically began the announced disarmament of the organization this Friday. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP and Kurds On Alert.

Details

In the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, four PKK commanders, accompanied by their people, laid down their weapons in a bonfire, where they were burned.

The burning site was chosen near the Kazene cave (50 km west of Sulaymaniyah). This cave housed a printing press that printed one of the first Kurdish newspapers.

How the ceremony took place

One by one, PKK fighters descended to place their weapons in a pit, which was then set on fire. Most of them were rifles, but there was one machine gun and one rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

As they watched, people in the crowd began to cheer, while others could cry.

To ensure the practical success of the process of "peace and democratic society"... we voluntarily destroy our weapons as a step of good will and determination

- stated in the PKK statement.

Recall

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced its dissolution after decades of conflict with Turkey.

Syrian Kurds, who control 25-30% of the country's territory, are concerned about the possible loss of US support.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Turkey
United States
Tesla
