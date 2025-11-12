Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who is seeking a second term at the head of the country's government, won the parliamentary elections on November 11, UNN reports with reference to RFI.

The Shiite list of the "Coalition for Reconstruction and Development" of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani won a convincing victory in the parliamentary elections on Tuesday, November 11.

The alliance became the largest bloc in parliament, with approximately 50 seats, in the sixth elections held in the country since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Sudani, who is seeking a second term, gained popularity on the political scene after coming to power three years ago with the support of an alliance of pro-Iranian groups.

Iraqis voted on Tuesday to elect a 329-seat parliament. As reported by the election commission, voter turnout exceeded 55%, compared to 41% in 2021.

In Iraq's 329-member legislature, no single party is capable of forming a government on its own. Accordingly, to gain administrative leverage, political parties must form alliances with other groups. This is a complex process that often takes many months.

Russia is losing its main oil asset in Iraq. All payments in cash and crude oil to the Russian company "Lukoil" after the introduction of sanctions against it and "Rosneft" in Iraq have been suspended.

