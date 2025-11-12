Iraqi Prime Minister's coalition wins big in parliamentary elections

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:53 PM • 11400 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 20898 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 22716 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 26400 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 26146 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 26572 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 42997 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62357 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81546 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 128528 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 17442 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 35443 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 32725 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 43908 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 22183 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 22227 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 43971 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 32779 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 61711 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 128528 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Timur Mindich
Svitlana Hrynchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films04:40 PM • 3150 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 17486 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 58286 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 58837 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 34602 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Iraqi Prime Minister's coalition wins big in parliamentary elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's coalition won the parliamentary elections on November 11, securing about 50 seats. These are the sixth elections in the country since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Iraqi Prime Minister's coalition wins big in parliamentary elections

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who is seeking a second term at the head of the country's government, won the parliamentary elections on November 11, UNN reports with reference to RFI.

Details

The Shiite list of the "Coalition for Reconstruction and Development" of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani won a convincing victory in the parliamentary elections on Tuesday, November 11.

The alliance became the largest bloc in parliament, with approximately 50 seats, in the sixth elections held in the country since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Sudani, who is seeking a second term, gained popularity on the political scene after coming to power three years ago with the support of an alliance of pro-Iranian groups.

Reference

Iraqis voted on Tuesday to elect a 329-seat parliament. As reported by the election commission, voter turnout exceeded 55%, compared to 41% in 2021.

In Iraq's 329-member legislature, no single party is capable of forming a government on its own. Accordingly, to gain administrative leverage, political parties must form alliances with other groups. This is a complex process that often takes many months.

Recall

Russia is losing its main oil asset in Iraq. All payments in cash and crude oil to the Russian company "Lukoil" after the introduction of sanctions against it and "Rosneft" in Iraq have been suspended.

IAEA unable to verify Iran's uranium stockpiles after Israeli strikes – AP12.11.25, 16:07 • 2788 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Iraq