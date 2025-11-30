Iraq's Khor Mor gas field resumes operations after drone attack

Photo: Reuters

The Khor Mor gas field in Kurdistan has resumed operations after several days of downtime caused by a drone strike, which led to widespread power outages in the region. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Electricity of the Kurdish Regional Government announced that gas supplies to power plants were restored at 2:00 AM on Sunday, returning the power system to stable operation.

A drone attack that hit a storage tank forced the field operator, Dana Gas, to temporarily halt production. No group has claimed responsibility for the strike.

This is the largest incident since July, when a series of drone attacks on oil facilities reduced production in the region by 150,000 barrels per day. Kurdistan is an autonomous region of Iraq with significant American investments in energy.

