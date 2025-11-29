$42.190.00
11:00 AM • 956 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 2042 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
08:59 AM • 6282 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
07:54 AM • 11163 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 22200 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 33831 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 34474 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 37757 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 53066 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29797 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences
November 29, 03:02 AM • 18223 views
Young people are increasingly shunning generative AI due to ethical and environmental concerns
November 29, 03:39 AM • 5268 views
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-off
November 29, 05:03 AM • 8328 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - Klitschko
November 29, 05:30 AM • 15233 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The Economist
07:59 AM • 6500 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
November 28, 01:56 PM • 53068 views
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 53068 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
November 28, 12:04 PM • 40771 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
November 28, 11:00 AM • 49059 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
November 28, 10:45 AM • 47322 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 08:06 AM • 52745 views
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 52745 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Brovary
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM • 30691 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM • 48578 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM • 68358 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM • 100327 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:11 AM • 114964 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Economist
Financial Times

General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2054 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful damage to the Afipsky oil refinery and the aircraft repair plant. Other facilities belonging to the occupiers were also damaged.

General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery, an aircraft repair plant, and other facilities of the occupiers, writes UNN.

Details

"As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 29, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck several important facilities of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff stated.

In particular, in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia, the facilities of the TANTK im. G.M. Beriev aircraft repair plant were hit, where strategic Tu-95 bombers and A-50 AWACS aircraft are modernized. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out in the Tu-95 aircraft repair shop

- the General Staff's report states.

As indicated, the results are being clarified.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine once again struck the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. Explosions were recorded in the target area, followed by a fire at the facility

- noted the General Staff.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, the destruction of the vertical tank RV-5000 as a result of hits on November 25, 2025, to the infrastructure of the sea oil terminal of the port of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia has been confirmed

- informed the General Staff.

"The joint combat work of all components of the Defense Forces on important targets of the Russian armed forces will continue until the complete cessation of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out29.11.25, 09:36 • 3856 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine