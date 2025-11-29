General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery, an aircraft repair plant, and other facilities of the occupiers, writes UNN.

Details

"As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 29, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck several important facilities of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff stated.

In particular, in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia, the facilities of the TANTK im. G.M. Beriev aircraft repair plant were hit, where strategic Tu-95 bombers and A-50 AWACS aircraft are modernized. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out in the Tu-95 aircraft repair shop - the General Staff's report states.

As indicated, the results are being clarified.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine once again struck the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. Explosions were recorded in the target area, followed by a fire at the facility - noted the General Staff.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, the destruction of the vertical tank RV-5000 as a result of hits on November 25, 2025, to the infrastructure of the sea oil terminal of the port of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia has been confirmed - informed the General Staff.

"The joint combat work of all components of the Defense Forces on important targets of the Russian armed forces will continue until the complete cessation of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

