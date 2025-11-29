Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out

The Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai was attacked, causing a fire, local authorities reported, according to UNN.

Details

"In the Seversky district, due to a drone attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery," the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai reported.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Plant personnel are reportedly evacuated to shelters. "The preliminary area of the fire is about 100 square meters. Part of the technical equipment on the plant's territory was damaged, but the reservoirs were not affected. Emergency and special services are working on site," the report says.

Later, the operational headquarters clarified that "the fire was localized over an area of 250 square meters."

They also reported that due to falling UAV debris, a fire broke out on the territory of an auxiliary farm of an agricultural enterprise in the urban-type settlement of Afipsky.

Earlier, the Afipsky oil refinery was attacked on September 26.

