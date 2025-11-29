$42.190.00
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 25573 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 27802 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 32873 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 45175 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 28516 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 21746 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 43938 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 23216 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 19494 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

As a result of a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out, covering an area of 250 square meters. There were no casualties, personnel were evacuated, and some technical equipment was damaged.

Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out

The Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai was attacked, causing a fire, local authorities reported, according to UNN.

Details

"In the Seversky district, due to a drone attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery," the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai reported.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Plant personnel are reportedly evacuated to shelters. "The preliminary area of the fire is about 100 square meters. Part of the technical equipment on the plant's territory was damaged, but the reservoirs were not affected. Emergency and special services are working on site," the report says.

Later, the operational headquarters clarified that "the fire was localized over an area of 250 square meters."

They also reported that due to falling UAV debris, a fire broke out on the territory of an auxiliary farm of an agricultural enterprise in the urban-type settlement of Afipsky.

Earlier, the Afipsky oil refinery was attacked on September 26.

UAVs attacked Afipsky Refinery in Krasnodar Krai: a large fire broke out26.09.25, 07:18 • 4446 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Energy
