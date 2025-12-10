Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Korniychuk reprimanded for criticizing Netanyahu's contacts with Putin

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, was summoned to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, where he was reprimanded after he criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements about "close personal contact" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in an interview with Ynet. This was reported by Ynet, writes UNN.

Details

The diplomatic incident occurred due to the ambassador's public statements regarding Israeli-Russian relations against the backdrop of the ongoing full-scale war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian diplomat was reprimanded by the Deputy Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Eurasian Affairs. The reason was an interview that Yevhen Korniychuk gave the day before, where he expressed his dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's statements about his personal and close communication with the Russian president.

Yuval Fuchs, Deputy Director General for Eurasian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made it clear to the ambassador that his words were absolutely unacceptable and violated diplomatic protocol.

The ambassador's words ignore Israel's clear position since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, expressed, among other things, during Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar's visit to Kyiv this year and Israel's vote at the UN. - the MFA statement says.

Israeli Ambassador denies information on transfer of trophy weapons to Ukraine