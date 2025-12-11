Russian strike on Fastiv on the night of December 6: 27 suburban train cars destroyed, damages amount to UAH 300 million

As a result of the Russian strike on Fastiv on the night of December 6, 27 suburban train cars were destroyed. The estimated damage is about UAH 300 million. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Balesta, as reported by UNN.

Details

As reported by the department, Balesta, together with foreign diplomats and representatives of Ukrzaliznytsia, visited the Fastiv station destroyed by the Russian strike. The delegation included representatives of the embassies of Germany, France, and Switzerland, as well as the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States of America, Julie Davis.

On the night of December 5-6, the Russian army launched another attack on Ukraine's railway infrastructure – this time in the city of Fastiv, Kyiv region.

As a result of the strike, an important civilian infrastructure object – a suburban electric train depot – was destroyed. According to preliminary estimates, its reconstruction will require about UAH 100 million.

"This was a targeted strike on civilian infrastructure. Three modernized electric trains were also destroyed – a total of 27 cars. These were electric trains that provided communication in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. The estimated damage is about UAH 300 million " — noted Oleksiy Balesta.

Work is currently underway to clear the depot area. The Deputy Minister emphasized that this was the first such massive shelling of railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region.

The Fastiv station also suffered damage and is beyond repair: the building is currently being dismantled to its frame (load-bearing structures), and reconstruction is possible practically from scratch. In parallel, temporary modular solutions have been deployed to provide the minimally necessary infrastructure for people traveling to/from Fastiv.

Balesta called on international partners to join in the restoration of the destroyed facilities and support Ukraine in overcoming the consequences of Russian aggression.

