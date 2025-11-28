Murder of 16-year-old Diana Hrynenko: court rejected appeal and upheld sentence for perpetrator

$42.190.11
11:00 AM • 9038 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
10:44 AM • 6190 views
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
09:41 AM • 10454 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 11449 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 20414 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 17094 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 16313 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 14394 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11806 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 29835 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Popular news
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 17316 views
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 11141 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideo07:16 AM • 10932 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender07:24 AM • 13569 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?07:39 AM • 9152 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 1832 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 9038 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 7558 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 20414 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?07:39 AM • 9942 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 17618 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 35608 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 56159 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 89075 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 104233 views
Murder of 16-year-old Diana Hrynenko: court rejected appeal and upheld sentence for perpetrator

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1832 views

The Kirovohrad Oblast Court of Appeal upheld the sentence for the murderer of 16-year-old Diana Hrynenko. The perpetrator, Mykola Serednitskyi, will remain behind bars for life.

Murder of 16-year-old Diana Hrynenko: court rejected appeal and upheld sentence for perpetrator

The Kirovohrad Regional Court of Appeal upheld the verdict against the killer of 16-year-old Diana Hrynenko, who died in 2019. The perpetrator will remain behind bars for life, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The girl disappeared on her way home after an Independence Day concert: the investigation established that the attacker, Mykola Serednitskyi, was following her in a car. Diana could not be found for a long time - the search lasted for months until her belongings and remains were found in the spring of 2019.

The perpetrator later fled abroad, but was arrested there and extradited to Ukraine.

Examinations, testimonies, video materials, and analysis of phone connections formed the basis of the life sentence

- stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

And although the defense tried to appeal the verdict, during the appeal, the prosecutors again proved the validity of the punishment. Therefore, the court left the decision unchanged.

This is a crime that cannot be forgotten and cannot be accepted. A girl who was simply returning home became a victim of cruelty that turned her family's life upside down and shook the entire region. This punishment is about justice for Diana

 - said the head of the regional prosecutor's office, Yan Streliuk.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Ivano-Frankivsk region, the organizer of a family-type children's home was detained. The man is suspected of sexual violence against minors

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Ukraine