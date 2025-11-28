Murder of 16-year-old Diana Hrynenko: court rejected appeal and upheld sentence for perpetrator

The Kirovohrad Regional Court of Appeal upheld the verdict against the killer of 16-year-old Diana Hrynenko, who died in 2019. The perpetrator will remain behind bars for life, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The girl disappeared on her way home after an Independence Day concert: the investigation established that the attacker, Mykola Serednitskyi, was following her in a car. Diana could not be found for a long time - the search lasted for months until her belongings and remains were found in the spring of 2019.

The perpetrator later fled abroad, but was arrested there and extradited to Ukraine.

Examinations, testimonies, video materials, and analysis of phone connections formed the basis of the life sentence - stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

And although the defense tried to appeal the verdict, during the appeal, the prosecutors again proved the validity of the punishment. Therefore, the court left the decision unchanged.

This is a crime that cannot be forgotten and cannot be accepted. A girl who was simply returning home became a victim of cruelty that turned her family's life upside down and shook the entire region. This punishment is about justice for Diana - said the head of the regional prosecutor's office, Yan Streliuk.

