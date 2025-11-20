Emergency power outages hit Kyiv and several regions: who was affected

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions, UNN reports with reference to local energy companies.

Details

As reported by the DTEK energy company, "Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kyiv regions" have been switched to emergency shutdowns.

"Due to the situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns have been applied at the command of Ukrenergo," the company said.

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", at 14:41, emergency shutdown schedules were introduced in Sumy region. Currently, emergency shutdown schedules are in effect for 1st, 2nd and 3rd priority consumers," Sumyoblenergo noted.

"Emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in the region! An order was received from NEC "Ukrenergo" to apply emergency shutdown schedules for 1st, 2nd, 3rd priority consumers from 14:43," Poltavaoblenergo indicated.

Cherkasyoblenergo also reported: "Due to the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks on November 20, from 14:55, emergency shutdown schedules (ESS) were applied in Cherkasy region at the command of NEC "Ukrenergo". Hourly shutdown schedules (HSS) also continue to be in effect."

"20.11.2025 from 14:50, by order of NEC "Ukrenergo" regarding the operating mode of the UES of Ukraine, an emergency shutdown schedule (ESS) was put into effect," Kirovohradoblenergo noted.

