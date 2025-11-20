$42.090.00
01:38 PM
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 20125 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 15438 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 30734 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 31284 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 47606 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:21 AM • 28076 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25591 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43597 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37975 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Emergency power outages hit Kyiv and several regions: who was affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

On November 20, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions. The reason is the situation in the energy system after massive missile and drone attacks.

Emergency power outages hit Kyiv and several regions: who was affected

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions, UNN reports with reference to local energy companies.

Details

As reported by the DTEK energy company, "Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kyiv regions" have been switched to emergency shutdowns.

"Due to the situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns have been applied at the command of Ukrenergo," the company said.

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", at 14:41, emergency shutdown schedules were introduced in Sumy region. Currently, emergency shutdown schedules are in effect for 1st, 2nd and 3rd priority consumers," Sumyoblenergo noted.

"Emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in the region! An order was received from NEC "Ukrenergo" to apply emergency shutdown schedules for 1st, 2nd, 3rd priority consumers from 14:43," Poltavaoblenergo indicated.

Cherkasyoblenergo also reported: "Due to the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks on November 20, from 14:55, emergency shutdown schedules (ESS) were applied in Cherkasy region at the command of NEC "Ukrenergo". Hourly shutdown schedules (HSS) also continue to be in effect."

"20.11.2025 from 14:50, by order of NEC "Ukrenergo" regarding the operating mode of the UES of Ukraine, an emergency shutdown schedule (ESS) was put into effect," Kirovohradoblenergo noted.

Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy

Julia Shramko

