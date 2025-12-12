$42.280.10
EU unwavering in its commitment to a just peace for Ukraine without the seeds of new conflicts - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU is committed to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine that will not contain the seeds of future conflicts. During the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," the need for reliable security guarantees and funding for Ukraine for 2026-2027 was also discussed.

EU unwavering in its commitment to a just peace for Ukraine without the seeds of new conflicts - von der Leyen

The European Union remains steadfast in its commitment to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to her, any peace agreement should not contain the seeds of a new conflict.

Despite the pressure, we remain absolutely steadfast in our goal: achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. "Lasting" means that any peace agreement should not contain the seeds of future conflicts and destabilize the broader European security architecture.

- wrote von der Leyen.

She added that during the meeting, the parties also discussed the need for reliable and credible security guarantees.

"I informed the leaders about our work to secure funding for Ukraine for 2026-2027. Our proposals are already on the table, and the sense of urgency is clear to everyone. Next week will be crucial," the President of the European Commission summarized.

Recall

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the bloc "has the means and the will to increase pressure on Russia to bring it to the negotiating table."

Ursula von der Leyen: The goal is a strong Ukraine, on the battlefield and at the negotiating table

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
European Commission
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine