Exclusive
08:56 AM
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
07:11 AM
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Exclusive
06:00 AM
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5518 views

Russia launched new attacks on energy infrastructure in Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. Power outage schedules are in effect 24/7 in all regions of Ukraine.

Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy

Russia launched new attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine - in four regions, power outage schedules are in effect around the clock today in all regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Repair and restoration work is underway at the damaged energy infrastructure facilities.

Today, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied from 00:00 to 23:59 in all regions of Ukraine

- the ministry indicated.

Ukrenergo clarified that "in all regions of Ukraine today, consumption restriction measures are applied: hourly outage schedules, ranging from 2.5 to 4 queues."

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the agency noted.

106 out of 136 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, with hits in 16 locations20.11.25, 08:40 • 2588 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine