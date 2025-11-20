Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
Russia launched new attacks on energy infrastructure in Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. Power outage schedules are in effect 24/7 in all regions of Ukraine.
Russia launched new attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine - in four regions, power outage schedules are in effect around the clock today in all regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions
Details
Repair and restoration work is underway at the damaged energy infrastructure facilities.
Today, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied from 00:00 to 23:59 in all regions of Ukraine
Ukrenergo clarified that "in all regions of Ukraine today, consumption restriction measures are applied: hourly outage schedules, ranging from 2.5 to 4 queues."
Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.
Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.
"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the agency noted.
106 out of 136 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, with hits in 16 locations20.11.25, 08:40 • 2588 views