106 out of 136 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, with hits in 16 locations
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones overnight, most of them "Shaheds"; 106 drones were shot down or suppressed, but 29 hit 16 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 20 (from 18:00 on November 19), the enemy attacked with 136 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 29 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at three locations.
The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
