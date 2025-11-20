$42.090.00
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11760 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 11161 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 14400 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 31024 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46006 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 38302 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51422 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 25085 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 18097 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 4256 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11787 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51432 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 33403 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 41921 views
106 out of 136 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, with hits in 16 locations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1974 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones overnight, most of them "Shaheds." 106 drones were shot down or suppressed, but 29 hit in 16 locations.

106 out of 136 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, with hits in 16 locations

Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 drones overnight, most of them "Shaheds"; 106 drones were shot down or suppressed, but 29 hit 16 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 20 (from 18:00 on November 19), the enemy attacked with 136 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 106 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 29 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at three locations.

- reported the Air Force on social media.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Searches for people continue in Ternopil after Russian strike: what the work site looks like now20.11.25, 08:19 • 1386 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Crimea
Ukraine