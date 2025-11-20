Searches for people continue in Ternopil after Russian strike: what the work site looks like now
Kyiv • UNN
Search and rescue operations are underway in Ternopil at the site of the Russian strike, searching for people whose whereabouts are unknown. 26 people died, including 3 children, and 93 people were injured, including 18 children.
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the Russian strike – people whose whereabouts are still unknown are being searched for, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing footage from the scene, UNN writes.
What is known about the victims
As of the morning of November 20, information regarding the dead and injured has not changed. "The enemy strike claimed the lives of 26 people, including 3 children. 93 people were injured, including 18 children. 46 people were rescued," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.
Search operations
Rescuers worked all night. Over 700 square meters of debris were cleared, and 230 cubic meters of destroyed structures were removed.
The search for people whose whereabouts are still unknown continues
What is the difficulty
As noted by the State Emergency Service, the work is complicated by the high fragmentation of structures, large-scale destruction, and the need to work exclusively manually in a number of areas.
The search and rescue operation continues. Forces and means from nine regions of Ukraine are involved – a total of over 230 rescuers and 50 units of equipment.
