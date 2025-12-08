A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known

A number of regions in Ukraine have been switched to emergency power outages, local power companies and energy companies reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"Dear electricity consumers! By order of NPC "Ukrenergo", emergency shutdown schedules for 1st, 2nd and 3rd queues have been introduced in Sumy region," - Sumyoblenergo stated.

Poltavaoblenergo noted: "Emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in the region! Due to network overload, a command was received from NPC "Ukrenergo" to apply 3 queues of emergency shutdown schedules."

"Attention! Important information! On 08.12.2025 from 15:57, by order of NPC "Ukrenergo", an emergency shutdown schedule (ESS) has been put into effect for the operating mode of the IPS of Ukraine," - Kirovohradoblenergo reported.

Updated at 16:37

"Emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in Kharkiv region. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, by order of NPC "Ukrenergo", emergency power outages have been applied in Kharkiv region," - Kharkivoblenergo reported.

"Emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in Zaporizhzhia region. In order to stabilize the situation in the Integrated Energy System, by order of NPC "Ukrenergo" today, December 08, emergency shutdown schedules (ESS) have been introduced for industrial consumers in Zaporizhzhia region. Hourly power outage schedules also continue to be in effect," - Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo stated.

"Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency shutdowns applied by command of Ukrenergo," - DTEK reported.

Ukrenergo confirmed that "emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine," without listing the regions.

Ukrenergo named "the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks" as the reason for the increased restrictions.

Previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency shutdowns are applied are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

