Exclusive
02:34 PM • 234 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 5984 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 14401 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 15807 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 13333 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 21047 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 12113 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12519 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 12366 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 10273 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1116 views

Sumy, Poltava, and Kirovohrad regions are switching to emergency power outages. This decision was made due to grid overload at the direction of NPC "Ukrenergo".

A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known

A number of regions in Ukraine have been switched to emergency power outages, local power companies and energy companies reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"Dear electricity consumers! By order of NPC "Ukrenergo", emergency shutdown schedules for 1st, 2nd and 3rd queues have been introduced in Sumy region," - Sumyoblenergo stated.

Poltavaoblenergo noted: "Emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in the region! Due to network overload, a command was received from NPC "Ukrenergo" to apply 3 queues of emergency shutdown schedules."

"Attention! Important information! On 08.12.2025 from 15:57, by order of NPC "Ukrenergo", an emergency shutdown schedule (ESS) has been put into effect for the operating mode of the IPS of Ukraine," - Kirovohradoblenergo reported.

Updated at 16:37

"Emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in Kharkiv region. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, by order of NPC "Ukrenergo", emergency power outages have been applied in Kharkiv region," - Kharkivoblenergo reported.

"Emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in Zaporizhzhia region. In order to stabilize the situation in the Integrated Energy System, by order of NPC "Ukrenergo" today, December 08, emergency shutdown schedules (ESS) have been introduced for industrial consumers in Zaporizhzhia region. Hourly power outage schedules also continue to be in effect," - Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo stated.

"Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency shutdowns applied by command of Ukrenergo," - DTEK reported.

Ukrenergo confirmed that "emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine," without listing the regions.

Ukrenergo named "the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks" as the reason for the increased restrictions.

Previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency shutdowns are applied are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Donetsk region, enemy strikes caused power outages in 5 regions, schedules around the clock08.12.25, 10:42 • 2560 views

Julia Shramko

