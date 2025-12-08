Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Donetsk region, enemy strikes caused power outages in 5 regions, schedules around the clock

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast overnight; as of this morning, due to enemy strikes, there are power outages in five regions, with schedules in effect until the end of today, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Due to enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, as of this morning, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Overnight, the enemy struck the energy infrastructure of Donetsk Oblast. As a result, a significant number of consumers in the region are without power this morning. - noted Ukrenergo.

Details

Emergency restoration work is ongoing, and energy workers are working continuously to restore power supply as quickly as possible.

"Today, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied in all regions of Ukraine from 00:00 to 23:59," the ministry's statement reads.

According to Ukrenergo, hourly outages range from 2.5 to 4 queues.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

Consumption

As reported by Ukrenergo, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators, and today, December 8, as of 9:30 AM, its level is 15.2% lower than at the same time on the previous working day. The reason is the forced application of a larger volume of restriction measures.

Yesterday, December 7, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 16.5% higher than the maximum of the previous Sunday.

"The need for economical energy consumption remains. Please, limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible today. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8