Ukraine sold a license for a gas field for UAH 110 million: the funds will go to a joint fund with the USA

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
12:31 PM • 2684 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 10196 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 6798 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 9776 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 11328 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 22742 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 38688 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 34989 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45061 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 57323 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
98%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with EuropeDecember 4, 03:50 AM • 20494 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de JaneiroDecember 4, 05:23 AM • 20260 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 24194 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.07:55 AM • 12174 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 11187 views
Publications
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 4648 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 10196 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 24357 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 57323 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 49247 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 11292 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 21822 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 66718 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 69792 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 123618 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Series
BM-21 "Grad"
Financial Times

Ukraine sold a license for a gas field for UAH 110 million: the funds will go to a joint fund with the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The State Geological Survey sold a license for the Lyubinetska area in the Lviv region for UAH 110 million. The funds will go to the state budget and the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

Ukraine sold a license for a gas field for UAH 110 million: the funds will go to a joint fund with the USA

A license for a gas field was sold in Ukraine for UAH 110 million. As reported by the State Geological Survey, the proceeds from the sale will go to the state budget and replenish the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction, UNN reports.

Details

The State Geological Survey of Ukraine held electronic tenders for the sale of a special permit for the use of the Lyubinetska area (from a depth of 4000 m), excluding the section of intersection with the Dovholutska area (in the interval of absolute elevations (-) 4700 – (-) 5800 m).

The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund17.09.25, 15:33 • 42202 views

The area with deposits of natural gas, oil, gas dissolved in oil, and condensate is located in the Lviv region. It is granted for use for a period of 20 years for the purpose of geological study of oil and gas-bearing subsoil, including pilot industrial development of fields, with subsequent extraction of oil and gas (industrial development of fields).

The auction took place on the Prozorro.Sale electronic platform. The initial price of the lot was UAH 48,309,120, and as a result of active competition between three participants, its value more than doubled to UAH 110,000,011. The proceeds from its sale will go to the state budget and replenish the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction, in accordance with Ukraine's international obligations.

US Reconstruction Investment Fund begins operations: first contribution made, and Ukraine will double it - Svyrydenko17.09.25, 15:59 • 2778 views

Addition

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced a $75 million contribution to the Reconstruction Investment Fund established by Ukraine and the United States.

On September 15, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev reported that American partners were shown objects that could become starting projects for the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. The delegation visited Kirovohrad region, where they inspected the Byrzulivskyi Mining and Processing Plant and the Likarivske field.

Svyrydenko stated that the work of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the United States of America could start with projects related to graphite, titanium, and lithium.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
United States
Ukraine