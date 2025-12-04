Ukraine sold a license for a gas field for UAH 110 million: the funds will go to a joint fund with the USA

A license for a gas field was sold in Ukraine for UAH 110 million. As reported by the State Geological Survey, the proceeds from the sale will go to the state budget and replenish the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction, UNN reports.

The State Geological Survey of Ukraine held electronic tenders for the sale of a special permit for the use of the Lyubinetska area (from a depth of 4000 m), excluding the section of intersection with the Dovholutska area (in the interval of absolute elevations (-) 4700 – (-) 5800 m).

The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

The area with deposits of natural gas, oil, gas dissolved in oil, and condensate is located in the Lviv region. It is granted for use for a period of 20 years for the purpose of geological study of oil and gas-bearing subsoil, including pilot industrial development of fields, with subsequent extraction of oil and gas (industrial development of fields).

The auction took place on the Prozorro.Sale electronic platform. The initial price of the lot was UAH 48,309,120, and as a result of active competition between three participants, its value more than doubled to UAH 110,000,011. The proceeds from its sale will go to the state budget and replenish the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction, in accordance with Ukraine's international obligations.

US Reconstruction Investment Fund begins operations: first contribution made, and Ukraine will double it - Svyrydenko

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced a $75 million contribution to the Reconstruction Investment Fund established by Ukraine and the United States.

On September 15, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev reported that American partners were shown objects that could become starting projects for the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. The delegation visited Kirovohrad region, where they inspected the Byrzulivskyi Mining and Processing Plant and the Likarivske field.

Svyrydenko stated that the work of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the United States of America could start with projects related to graphite, titanium, and lithium.