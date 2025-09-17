$41.180.06
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

The United States of America announced the allocation of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. These funds are aimed at supporting the country's economic recovery.

The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced a $75 million contribution to the Reconstruction Investment Fund, established by Ukraine and the U.S., UNN reports.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) today announced a $75 million commitment to the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which will provide initial capital to accelerate the fund's investments in critical minerals, hydrocarbons, and related infrastructure in Ukraine.

- the statement said.

It is reported that DFC's initial equity investment will be matched by the Government of Ukraine for a total of $150 million. These investments will support Ukraine's reconstruction and long-term economic recovery, strengthen U.S. natural resource supply chains, and promote U.S. economic growth, security, and innovation. The capital will support the initial investment phase before gradual royalty contributions from Ukraine to the fund.

May become projects for the Investment Fund: US representatives shown a number of Ukrainian deposits15.09.25, 17:15 • 19479 views

By deploying this initial capital, we aim to catalyze private sector investment in Ukraine through the fund's investments, rebuild critical infrastructure, unlock natural resources, and ensure economic prosperity for the United States and Ukraine. These investments underscore DFC's partnership with Ukraine to facilitate the country's recovery and our countries' access to critical natural resources essential for national security.

– said Conor Coleman, DFC's Head of Investments and Chief of Staff.

Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev, stated that Ukraine is making a contribution similar to that of the United States, emphasizing a shared commitment to invest together through the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

The fund will finance projects aimed at rebuilding critical infrastructure, scaling new technologies, and responsibly developing our natural resources. These investments will create jobs in both countries and enable American and Ukrainian companies to collaborate. Our partnership will reduce global supply chain risks and mobilize private capital to solidify Ukraine's reconstruction and security.

– Sobolev said.

The Fund will leverage American talent, resources, and governance standards to improve Ukraine's investment climate and stimulate new strategic investment opportunities for the United States, other allies, and private sector partners, including multilateral development banks and other private sector investors. It will prioritize investments in natural resources, energy, infrastructure, and critical mineral supply chains that are important for advancing U.S. economic prosperity and vital to the national interests of both the U.S. and Ukraine.

Addition

On September 15, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev reported that American partners were shown facilities that could become pilot projects for the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. The delegation visited Kirovohrad region, where they inspected the Byrzulivka Mining and Processing Plant and the Likarivka deposit.

First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the work of the Ukraine and United States Reconstruction Investment Fund could start with projects related to graphite, titanium, and lithium.

Anna Murashko

