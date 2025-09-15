May become projects for the Investment Fund: US representatives shown a number of Ukrainian deposits

American partners have showcased facilities that could become pilot projects for the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. The delegation visited Kirovohrad Oblast, where they inspected the Byrzulivskyi Mining and Processing Plant and the Likarivske deposit. This was reported by Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, and a member of the governing board of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, as conveyed by UNN.

The first visit with American partners to facilities that could become pilot projects for the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. Together with the delegation of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, we visited Kirovohrad Oblast to assess the investment opportunities for extraction and processing in the region. - Sobolev reported.

The U.S.-based Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund is launching with graphite, titanium, and lithium projects

Details

According to him, they inspected the Byrzulivskyi Mining and Processing Plant and the Likarivske deposit – promising sites being considered for the Fund's project portfolio.

Titanium ores are primarily extracted here, and zirconium ores are also planned for extraction in the future. There are also potential deposits of hafnium – one of the rare earth metals used in nuclear energy, aerospace, and other industries. - added the minister.

Sobolev reminded that Ukraine is also one of the key suppliers of titanium in the world, which is used in the defense, aerospace, and high-tech industries. And it is in huge demand, both in the USA and in European and Latin American countries.

Such visits are important to assess the potential on the ground, take into account all aspects of future investments – for economic development, responsible attitude towards the environment, and the future development of communities. - summarized the head of the Ministry of Economy.

Ukraine has completed the procedures for launching a joint reconstruction fund with the USA - Svyrydenko

Recall

The Rada supported in principle draft law No. 13256 on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the Minerals Agreement.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the draft law on the ratification of the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund where Ukraine retains control over resources.