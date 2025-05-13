Ukraine has completed the procedures for launching a joint reconstruction fund with the USA - Svyrydenko

Ukraine has completed all the necessary procedures for the launch of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund. This was announced by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and added that she handed over a note to the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine, Julie Davis, reports UNN.

We can safely say that we have fulfilled the task set by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for our negotiating team, because we have an equal Agreement aimed at the future. An agreement that respects the national interests of Ukraine, provides for joint management and investment with America. The Agreement does not contain provisions on debt and there is an obligation to invest exclusively in Ukraine - said Svyrydenko.

According to her, "this is another clear signal: Ukraine is on the way to strategic investments".

Let's remind

The Council supported as a basis draft law No. 13256 on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the Agreement on Minerals.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the ratification of the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund where Ukraine retains control over resources.