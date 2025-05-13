Ukraine has completed the procedures for launching a joint reconstruction fund with the USA - Svyrydenko

$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

Ukraine has completed the procedures for launching a joint reconstruction fund with the USA - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions for the start of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund. It will invest exclusively in Ukraine, providing joint management with America.

Ukraine has completed the procedures for launching a joint reconstruction fund with the USA - Svyrydenko

Ukraine has completed all the necessary procedures for the launch of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund. This was announced by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and added that she handed over a note to the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine, Julie Davis, reports UNN.

We can safely say that we have fulfilled the task set by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for our negotiating team, because we have an equal Agreement aimed at the future. An agreement that respects the national interests of Ukraine, provides for joint management and investment with America. The Agreement does not contain provisions on debt and there is an obligation to invest exclusively in Ukraine

- said Svyrydenko.

According to her, "this is another clear signal: Ukraine is on the way to strategic investments".

Let's remind

The Council supported as a basis draft law No. 13256 on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the Agreement on Minerals.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the ratification of the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund where Ukraine retains control over resources.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Sviridenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
