Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
FSB agent who helped the enemy advance on Pokrovsk received 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The SBU sentenced an FSB agent to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for adjusting Russian airstrikes and artillery shelling in Donetsk region. The perpetrator was detained in Kirovohrad region, where she arrived under the guise of a displaced person to flee to the Russian Federation.

FSB agent who helped the enemy advance on Pokrovsk received 15 years in prison

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service of Ukraine, another FSB agent who adjusted Russian airstrikes and artillery shelling in Donetsk region received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The main tasks of the defendant were to find and transmit the locations of the units of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

SBU counterintelligence detained the perpetrator in October 2024 in Kirovohrad Oblast, where she arrived under the guise of a displaced person to leave for Russia from there.

As the investigation established, the woman was part of an FSB agent network that operated in eastern Ukraine. For conspiracy, the perpetrators spied separately from each other, but coordinated their intelligence activities with a single handler.

SBU officers detained two members of the enemy cell near the front line last fall. The agents tracked the movement of columns of Ukrainian armored vehicles towards the front line.

Another spotter turned out to be a 39-year-old unemployed woman from Pokrovsk district, recruited by the FSB.

According to the instructions of the Russian special service, the woman tracked the geolocations of fortified areas and combat positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were holding back the advance of the occupiers' assault groups. Later, the perpetrator went to Svitlovodsk in Kirovohrad region, where she settled in a rented apartment and developed an escape route to Russia through third countries

- reports the SBU.

During searches, her Russian passport and smartphone, from which she contacted the FSB handler, were seized.

Based on the evidence collected by counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Recall

A former deputy of the settlement council in Khmelnytskyi region, her daughter and son were sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason. They photographed checkpoints and air defense positions for an FSB representative.

Vita Zelenetska

