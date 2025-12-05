$42.180.02
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7724 views

In the morning, six regions of Ukraine were switched to emergency power outages. This happened due to a night attack by the enemy on energy facilities, which caused damage to equipment and local blackouts.

Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo

Six regions in Ukraine were switched to emergency power outages in the morning, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, writes UNN.

In Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad (partially) regions, emergency power outages are currently being applied.

- Ukrenergo reported.

Details

As indicated, the previously published outage schedules in these regions are temporarily not in effect. Emergency outages, as noted, will be canceled immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

Ukrenergo reported that "at night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions, as a result of which there is damaged equipment and local blackouts."

As a result of previous massive missile and drone attacks, all regions of Ukraine today, as noted, have hourly outages ranging from 0.5 to 3 queues.

Julia Shramko

