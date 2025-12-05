Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo

Six regions in Ukraine were switched to emergency power outages in the morning, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, writes UNN.

In Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad (partially) regions, emergency power outages are currently being applied. - Ukrenergo reported.

Details

As indicated, the previously published outage schedules in these regions are temporarily not in effect. Emergency outages, as noted, will be canceled immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

Ukrenergo reported that "at night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions, as a result of which there is damaged equipment and local blackouts."

As a result of previous massive missile and drone attacks, all regions of Ukraine today, as noted, have hourly outages ranging from 0.5 to 3 queues.

Power outages due to Russian attacks affected four regions, schedules are still around the clock - Ministry of Energy