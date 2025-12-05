Power outages due to Russian attacks affected four regions, schedules are still around the clock - Ministry of Energy

Russian attacks on energy facilities caused power outages in four regions in the morning, and electricity shutdown schedules remain in effect until the end of the day in all regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Due to enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Odesa regions remain without electricity as of this morning. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Details

As indicated, restoration work is underway at the damaged energy facilities, and energy workers are working to restore electricity supply.

Today, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied in all regions of Ukraine from 00:00 to 23:59. - noted the Ministry of Energy.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the ministry said.

