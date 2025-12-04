"After St. Nicholas Day": Ukrenergo gives forecast on reduction of blackouts

$42.200.13
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 14021 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 10427 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 12123 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 13304 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 23847 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 40082 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35308 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45327 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 59156 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperable
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 14021 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperable
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
"After St. Nicholas Day": Ukrenergo gives forecast on reduction of blackouts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", reported signs of a reduction in the duration of power outages. Repair crews work around the clock, and after St. Nicholas Day, the situation is expected to improve.

"After St. Nicholas Day": Ukrenergo gives forecast on reduction of blackouts

Ukrenergo sees signs that the duration of electricity outages can be reduced, referring to the period "after St. Nicholas Day," as stated by Vitaliy Zaichenko, chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo," on the air of a telethon on Thursday, writes UNN.

Of course, there are signs because repairmen are working. At least I can speak about our company. I want to thank our emergency crews, who work around the clock, and in the near future, if, unfortunately, it will not be possible to make such a gift before St. Nicholas Day, but after St. Nicholas Day, we will do everything possible to turn on the elements that were disconnected.

- Zaichenko noted when asked if there are signs that the duration of outages can be reduced.

According to him, "colleagues who work with generation are also doing their jobs, and after the generating equipment is turned on, the situation will also improve."

Over 110,000 consumers left without electricity in three regions due to Russian attacks, schedules until the end of the day

Julia Shramko

