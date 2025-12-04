"After St. Nicholas Day": Ukrenergo gives forecast on reduction of blackouts

Ukrenergo sees signs that the duration of electricity outages can be reduced, referring to the period "after St. Nicholas Day," as stated by Vitaliy Zaichenko, chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo," on the air of a telethon on Thursday, writes UNN.

Of course, there are signs because repairmen are working. At least I can speak about our company. I want to thank our emergency crews, who work around the clock, and in the near future, if, unfortunately, it will not be possible to make such a gift before St. Nicholas Day, but after St. Nicholas Day, we will do everything possible to turn on the elements that were disconnected. - Zaichenko noted when asked if there are signs that the duration of outages can be reduced.

According to him, "colleagues who work with generation are also doing their jobs, and after the generating equipment is turned on, the situation will also improve."

Over 110,000 consumers left without electricity in three regions due to Russian attacks, schedules until the end of the day