December 3, 11:09 PM • 13348 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 22805 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 26356 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 37138 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 43075 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 24836 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 28264 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 25759 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25660 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 30848 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Over 110,000 consumers left without electricity in three regions due to Russian attacks, schedules until the end of the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Over 110,000 consumers in Donetsk, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions remain without electricity due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Throughout all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are applied around the clock.

Over 110,000 consumers left without electricity in three regions due to Russian attacks, schedules until the end of the day

More than 110,000 consumers in three regions were left without electricity in the morning due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, and electricity outage schedules are in effect around the clock in all regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

As a result of attacks on energy infrastructure, as of morning, more than 60,000 consumers in Donetsk region, more than 51,000 in Odesa region, and 1,600 consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region have been de-energized.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Emergency restoration work is ongoing, and energy workers are working continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

"Today, in all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied," the statement says.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Electricity outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy urged.

In Odesa region, Russia attacked a DTEK facility: 50,000 families without electricity04.12.25, 09:39 • 1168 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine