Over 110,000 consumers left without electricity in three regions due to Russian attacks, schedules until the end of the day

More than 110,000 consumers in three regions were left without electricity in the morning due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, and electricity outage schedules are in effect around the clock in all regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

As a result of attacks on energy infrastructure, as of morning, more than 60,000 consumers in Donetsk region, more than 51,000 in Odesa region, and 1,600 consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region have been de-energized. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Emergency restoration work is ongoing, and energy workers are working continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

"Today, in all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied," the statement says.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Electricity outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy urged.

