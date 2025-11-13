Video traps installed and access to online broadcasts provided: two spotters of enemy missiles in Sumy and Poltava regions convicted

Two Russian agents who adjusted enemy air attacks on electricity and heat generating enterprises in Poltava and Sumy regions received 15 and 13 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This is reported by UNN, citing the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

It was established that two unemployed men from Poltava region, aged 21 and 23, came to the attention of the Russians when they were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. At the enemy's request, the attackers installed disguised video traps near critical infrastructure facilities to adjust Russian attacks. They camouflaged mobile phones, connected them to power banks, and provided access to online broadcasts to Russian special services.

Among the main "targets" of the enemy were local electrical substations. So the occupiers hoped to record the consequences of combined attacks on strategically important facilities that supply light and heat to the frontline regions. - the report says.

SBU counterintelligence officers detained the agents in October 2024 near a facility where they were trying to install a hidden camera. Based on the evidence collected by SBU investigators, the court found the attackers guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The Russian agents received 15 and 13 years in prison with confiscation of property. Since one of the attackers agreed to cooperate with the investigation, he received a shorter sentence than provided for by the sanction for the imputed crimes.

Recall

The SBU detained an adjuster who provided the Russians with coordinates of energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions. He collected information about the location of Ukrainian air defense and mobile fire groups.