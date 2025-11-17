Body of one of the missing miners found after emergency at Inhulska uranium mine

The body of one of the two missing miners after the emergency at the Inhulska mine of SkhidGZK, where a hydraulic backfill mixture broke through and flooded the horizon, has been found, said Kirovohrad OVA head Andriy Raikovych on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

We have sad news from the Inhulska mine. The body of one of the two miners trapped as a result of the pulp leak has been found. It is being brought to the surface. - Raikovych wrote.

According to him, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Recall

On November 11, an emergency occurred at the Inhulska mine of the State Enterprise "Eastern Mining and Processing Plant" (SE "SkhidGZK") - a breakthrough of hydraulic backfill mixture and flooding of the horizon occurred in the underground workings of the exhausted block. Two workers went missing.

For reference

The Inhulska mine is a structural unit of SkhidGZK, the largest of Ukraine's uranium mines.