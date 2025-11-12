Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say

On Sunday, November 9, at the KSK "Nika" stadium in Oleksandriia, during the 12th round match of the Ukrainian Premier League between "Oleksandriia" and "Polissia", fans started lighting flares. As UNN was informed by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kirovohrad Oblast, individual fans of the local club violated public order by using smoke bombs and damaging seats in the stands. Law enforcement officers have now identified the individuals involved in the offense.

Details

On November 9, during a football match between FC "Oleksandriia" and FC "Polissia", held at the KSK "Nika" stadium in Oleksandriia, individual fans of the local club violated public order by using smoke bombs and damaging seats in the stands. The police identified the individuals involved in the offense, including citizens born in 2005, 2010, and 2011. Administrative materials were drawn up against the parents of minors under Part 3 of Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, and the adult offender was brought to justice under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The police will continue to ensure public safety during sports events and urge fans to observe law and order. - Tetiana Riaboshapka, spokeswoman for the regional police, reported.

Before this, on October 24, during the match "Oleksandriia" - "Epicenter", in the 78th minute, fans also lit flares, causing the stadium to be enveloped in thick smoke, as a result of which referee Artem Mykhailiuk even had to stop the match.

On November 8, the ultras of "Oleksandriia" reported that the football club had filed a statement with the Oleksandriia District Police Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kirovohrad Oblast regarding the actions of certain fans.

As Riaboshapka reported, the police did indeed receive an appeal from representatives of the "Oleksandriia" football club.

An administrative case was opened under Article 195-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (violation of established rules for the use of pyrotechnic devices) against the person who used a smoke bomb. - the spokeswoman noted.

Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management