Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management

Another scandal is unfolding in Ukrainian football - the management of "Oleksandriya" from Kirovohrad region has filed a complaint against its own ultras for using pyrotechnics during a match against "Epicenter". The club's ultras stated that the real reasons for the "conflict" are different - the club does not want to engage in direct communication with the fans to resolve all problematic issues internally, UNN writes.

What preceded it?

Friday, October 24, marked the beginning of the next - 10th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, which opened with a match at the "Nika" stadium, where "Epicenter" from Kamianets-Podilskyi visited the local "Oleksandriya".

The match, which ended in a defeat for "Oleksandriya", was remembered not for the football struggle or spectacular goals, but for a fine for the "citizens".

At the 78th minute, the ultras of "Oleksandriya" lit flares, which enveloped the stadium in thick smoke, causing referee Artem Mykhailiuk to even stop the match.

The moment with the flares at 7:56

Already on October 31, the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football issued a number of decisions, which, in particular, concerned "Oleksandriya".

"Having considered the materials regarding the match of the 10th round of the VBET Ukrainian Premier League FC "Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya) - FC "Epicenter" (Kamianets-Podilskyi), which took place on October 24, 2025, obliged FC "Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya) to hold the next home match with partially closed sectors, namely - sector 10 (for the use of pyrotechnic devices by fans in the amount of 20 (twenty) units), in case of repeated violation, other non-financial sanctions may be applied to the club, including holding a match/matches without fans; obliged FC "Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya) to pay a mandatory monetary contribution of 25,000 hryvnias (for the actions of fans that led to the suspension of the match) and a mandatory monetary contribution of 5,000 hryvnias (for the repeated non-appearance of FC "Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya) players for a flash interview)", - the KDC decision states.

Club's reaction

After the fine, the management of "Oleksandriya" addressed the fans with a statement, in which they called on the fans to be "a support, not a financial burden."

"These are not the first violations for the use of pyrotechnics and fines for our club. These systematic fines and large sums for the fault of individuals place a heavy financial burden on the club's budget. In the future, as the KDC UAF notes, in case of repeated violations, "Oleksandriya" may be left without fan support in the stands at all. Ultimately, we cannot and do not want to imagine "Oleksandriya" without its ardent fans. We count on each of you, because you are our twelfth player. But true support is, first of all, responsibility and respect for the club you love. We are together on and off the field. Your support should be our strength, not a financial burden," the club said.

Further developments

Sunday, November 9, - 12th round of the UPL. "Oleksandriya" hosts Zhytomyr's "Polissya" at its stadium, where it suffers a crushing defeat - 3:0. Mykola Haiduchyk, Eduard Sarapiy, and Oleksandr Nazarenko scored the goals.

A day earlier, on November 8, the ultras of "Oleksandriya" issued a statement claiming that the football club had filed a complaint with the Oleksandriya RVP of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kirovohrad Oblast.

"We accept the challenge," the fans' statement said.

UNN contacted the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kirovohrad Oblast for comment, but has not yet received a response.

"On October 24, 2025, at 3:30 PM, at the KSK "Nika" in Oleksandriya, Kirovohrad Oblast, a match of the 10th round of the Ukrainian Football Championship among UPL teams of the 2025/2026 season took place between FC "Oleksandriya" and FC "Epicenter" (Kamianets-Podilskyi). During the said match, an organized group of FC "Oleksandriya" ultras, located in the 10th sector of the stadium, massively used pyrotechnic devices, which led to a temporary suspension of the match. Such actions fall under the signs of an offense provided for in Article 195-6 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. On October 28, 2025, the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) issued a resolution "On opening proceedings regarding the improper behavior of FC "Oleksandriya" fans during the match of the 10th round of the Ukrainian Football Championship," within the framework of which disciplinary sanctions will be applied to the club, including a significant fine, which negatively affects the financial and reputational components of the club's activities. Given the above, we ask to provide information: whether the persons who used pyrotechnic devices during the match on October 24, 2025, were identified and brought to administrative responsibility; in the absence of appropriate measures - to ensure the identification of these persons and their prosecution in accordance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation; to inform the club about the results of the work carried out to further protect the legitimate interests of FC "Oleksandriya" in court," the club's letter to law enforcement agencies, signed by Executive Director Dmytro Kitaiev, states.

During the match against "Polissya", the home fans in sector 10, which, let us remind you, was closed, unfurled a banner with the inscription "financial burden".

Photo: Instagram "ultras.oleksandriya"

As in the match with "Epicenter", the fans reacted to the club's statement with flares, which caused the main referee of the match Oleksandr Afanasiev to stop the game.

In addition, the cameras captured a moment where a steward was carrying torn chairs from the stands, which were likely ripped out by "Oleksandriya" fans and thrown onto the field.

Fans' reaction

After the match, videos appeared online showing a conflict between law enforcement officers and local club fans.

"The reason for the conflict was a fine of 25,000 hryvnias that the club received from the KDC after the match with "Epicenter". In that match, we used pyrotechnics to wake up and motivate the team. But that was just a pretext for the statement. The real reasons are different - the club does not want to engage in direct communication with the fans to resolve all problematic issues internally. This is not the first time they have filed complaints against fans. It seems that Ivan Kuzmenko (general director of "Oleksandriya" - ed.) is bothered by all the people who come to the stadium, not just the fans," representatives of "Oleksandriya" fans told UNN.

Representatives of the fans also said that after the final whistle, the police blocked the exits from the sector where some of the active fans were located.

"When people tried to go to another exit, they were attacked from behind by people in uniform using special means. There were no conflicts. There were no remarks from the police. These people ran up and silently started beating everyone indiscriminately. This is visible in numerous videos taken by outside witnesses. But our young guys quickly oriented themselves, rallied, and did not allow the beatings to continue. Well done. As a result, no one was detained," the ultras added.

In addition, the ultras stated that after the club filed a complaint against the fans, law enforcement officers "began to catch people near their homes."

"This statement became a 'sic' command to fight against the club's active fans. Police officers began to catch people near their homes. After the match with "Epicenter", we have a court decision on an administrative offense for pyrotechnics at the stadium and a fine. Already the next day after the match with "Polissya", the persecution continued. In all schools, colleges, and technical schools of the city, the police conducted raids. They were looking for students who were at the stadium that evening. With those they spoke to, they offered to sign explanations about the use of pyrotechnics. There were attempts to slip empty protocols. But we are communicating with lawyers and parents of these young people so that they do not fall for deception and manipulation," the ultras noted.

UNN contacted law enforcement agencies for clarification of the events involving law enforcement officers, but at the time of publication, no response had been received.

Fan support

Fans of Rivne's "Veres" supported the ultras of "Oleksandriya".

"Pyro (pyrotechnics - ed.) is not a crime. Corruption is a crime. When everyone has moved away from the topic of clashes against the police with real fans, at such a time the police act brutally towards our friends from the Oleksandriya club, namely, batons, threats, beatings, canisters, uncivilized swearing and phrases 'you are not fans'. At a time when fans are laying down their lives on the front line, at a time when one or another visited the sector from the moment of his vacation for a year, where he decided to let off steam and be where his heart beats even more and the adrenaline of new emotions, at a time when more than half of the Fans stood up to defend our Ukraine, at a time when the younger generation continues history! At such a time, this is shameful. It is also known from our sources for what reasons and who called the police - and it was the leadership of their own club. Shame. You have no place at the helm. Fans, instead of gratitude from players, coaches and management, received such an outburst from the club for which they tear their voices, fan and travel thousands of kilometers to support. We, as conscious fans of the football club "Veres" Rivne, will not stand aside from such situations. We will be next to our friends, comrades, brothers-in-arms from Oleksandriya, and be side by side. We will always remind for whom football was created," the statement of the "Veres" ultras says.

Also, the ultras from "Oleksandriya" were supported by fans of "Polissya".

"On an away trip to Oleksandriya, something happened that had not been seen in Ukrainian football for a long time. Oleksandriya ultras boycotted the match due to the actions of their management. As far as we know, the club's management filed complaints with the police against their own fans just for lighting flares, creating an atmosphere at the stadium. Instead of gratitude for years of support, for thousands of kilometers, for voices and hearts that beat for the team - they were called a 'financial burden'. The most disgusting thing started after the match. The police, obviously not without instructions from above, acted harshly: beatings, batons, aggressive arrests. This is a disgrace for any club that calls itself a football club. We, the fans of Polissya, stand with our friends from Oleksandriya. Because pyrotechnics are not a crime. Because football is for the fans, not for those who have forgotten for whom this sport exists," the Polissya ultras stated.

Important! UNN does not support any of the parties and strives to objectively cover events, relying on verified facts.