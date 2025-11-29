Cloudy with clearings in Ukraine: weather forecast for November 29

On Saturday, November 29, cloudy weather is forecast in Ukraine, with rain and snow in places. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, during the day in most regions, the weather without precipitation will be formed by a high-pressure field. Only in Odesa region there will be light rain at night. At night and in the morning in most regions there will be fog.

Wind southeast, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature in the south of the country, Kirovohrad region and Dnipropetrovsk region during the day will be 7-12°, in Crimea up to 16°; in the rest of the territory during the day 4-9° Celsius.

In Kyiv region and the capital, it will be cloudy. No precipitation during the day. Wind southeast, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region during the day 4-9° Celsius; in Kyiv during the day 7-9°.

