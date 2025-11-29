Cloudy with clearings in Ukraine: weather forecast for November 29

$42.190.11
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 17700 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 23571 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 29022 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 40196 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 27142 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 20804 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 41692 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22835 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 19206 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Ukraine tests new tactical armored vehicle "Desna" – a mobile 8-ton platform for the frontNovember 28, 07:33 PM • 6882 views
Kyiv under combined Russian attack: numerous fires, damaged high-rise buildings in the capitalNovember 28, 11:08 PM • 4844 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture11:52 PM • 4642 views
One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack01:37 AM • 3872 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesPhoto03:02 AM • 9192 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 40196 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 32893 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 41692 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 40547 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 45268 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 27472 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 45213 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 65135 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 97340 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 112131 views
Cloudy with clearings in Ukraine: weather forecast for November 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

On November 29, cloudy weather with rain and snow in places is forecast in Ukraine. In Odesa region, light rain is expected at night, and fog is possible in most regions at night and in the morning.

Cloudy with clearings in Ukraine: weather forecast for November 29

On Saturday, November 29, cloudy weather is forecast in Ukraine, with rain and snow in places. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, during the day in most regions, the weather without precipitation will be formed by a high-pressure field. Only in Odesa region there will be light rain at night. At night and in the morning in most regions there will be fog.

Wind southeast, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature in the south of the country, Kirovohrad region and Dnipropetrovsk region during the day will be 7-12°, in Crimea up to 16°; in the rest of the territory during the day 4-9° Celsius.

In Kyiv region and the capital, it will be cloudy. No precipitation during the day. Wind southeast, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region during the day 4-9° Celsius; in Kyiv during the day 7-9°.

From Anteater Day to Women Human Rights Defenders Day: what holidays are celebrated on November 2929.11.25, 04:46 • 1696 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv