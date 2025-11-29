From Anteater Day to Women Human Rights Defenders Day: what holidays are celebrated on November 29

On April 29, the world celebrates a number of dates designed to draw attention to important social and environmental issues. These events combine serious messages with elements of education and irony, forming a broader view of human and environmental values. UNN has prepared short descriptions for each of these holidays for you.

International Women Human Rights Defenders Day

International Women Human Rights Defenders Day originated in 2006 at the initiative of global human rights organizations. Its purpose is to highlight the contribution of women to the protection of human rights around the world. The holiday draws attention to the risks faced by activists due to persecution, pressure, and violence. It also emphasizes the need for systemic support and protection of women working in the field of human rights. This day has become a symbol of solidarity and international attention to women's leadership in the human rights movement.

World Anteater Day

World Anteater Day is dedicated to the conservation of this unique species of mammal, which lives mainly in Latin America. Anteaters suffer from deforestation, fires, and poaching, which significantly reduces their numbers. This day was created to draw attention to the environmental problems that threaten the survival of these animals. The holiday emphasizes the importance of protecting the ecosystems in which anteaters play a significant role.

International Jaguar Day

International Jaguar Day was established in 2018 after the Pan-American Wildlife Conservation Summit. It aims to protect the largest wild cat in the Western Hemisphere, whose numbers are rapidly declining. The main threats to the species are deforestation of the Amazon, poaching, and habitat fragmentation. International Jaguar Day reminds us of the importance of biodiversity and the need to preserve tropical forests.

"The Customer Is Not Always Right" Day

This unofficial ironic holiday appeared as a response to the popular service rule "The customer is always right." It draws attention to the fact that quality service is impossible without mutual respect between employees and customers. This day reminds us that sometimes customer demands can be unreasonable or toxic. The holiday is popular on social media, where it is used for humorous stories from the service industry.