10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job

Many people are confident that finding a job is the hardest part, and once employed, everything becomes clear and simple. However, the State Employment Service notes that adapting to a new workplace is no less important than finding a new career, UNN reports.

To avoid all the pitfalls on this difficult path, we suggest paying attention to the 10 most common mistakes to avoid as soon as you start a new job:

1. When employed in your specialty, there are no surprises to expect in a new job.

Even if you have 15 years of experience in a certain field, it does not mean that a new job will not surprise you. Vacancies that have the same requirements, identical job descriptions, identical job responsibilities, and the same work schedules can actually differ quite significantly. Therefore, when starting a new job, you should be prepared for challenges.

2. Showing new colleagues that you are not inferior to them in anything.

The biggest mistake of a new employee is disrespect for experience or ignoring colleagues' advice. It would also be wrong to refuse a mentor if the company offers such an option. The opportunity to learn from the experience of other employees in a new workplace is an excellent way to quickly integrate into the work team.

3. Believing that from the first day at work you will only be doing "cool things."

In real life, everything will happen less grandiosely. First, the new employee will definitely attend training courses on fire prevention, civil defense, occupational safety briefings, and general safety rules at the enterprise. In many institutions, an anti-corruption briefing will be mandatory. The newly hired employee will be introduced to orders regarding their department, rules for going on vacation, job description, and a package of documents that will regulate their future work. And this is the basic minimum for every job change.

4. Focusing on the requirements that apply specifically to the position, and not to the company as a whole.

Almost each of us in our professional activity has met a person who has been working in the same position and doing the same job for several decades. This happens due to focusing on the narrow requirements for a single link of work at the enterprise. Often, such people can quote their job description by heart, but do not even approximately imagine what other employees do. At the same time, it is cooperation with colleagues, bold projects, and the creation of new goals that make an employee maximally visible. Such team players are more often than others promoted to higher positions and involved in more interesting tasks.

5. Not refusing anyone anything so as not to spoil your reputation.

People who cannot say "no" get almost all the overtime work. They work on weekends and holidays and do not distinguish between work and personal life. And the worst thing in such a situation is that the impression of a new employee is formed quite quickly, and over time it will be much more difficult to remove such an additional burden than to simply refuse at the beginning.

6. When making important decisions, you should be guided by the opinion of a colleague in a higher position.

Every employee can make a mistake; the management's attitude towards them will not worsen due to one or two failures. If you learn from your own mistakes, it will eventually lead to a better understanding of the company's work, more accurate forecasts, and more balanced decisions. However, if a person does not draw their own conclusions, but relies solely on the opinion of more experienced colleagues, they simply do not develop and their value does not increase.

7. Gossiping at work and telling too personal things about yourself.

Everyone dislikes colleagues who gossip about them. But they don't think about the consequences when they themselves badmouth employees. Such actions will always harm the atmosphere in the team and the slanderer's reputation. Telling overly private details of your life to people who are not close friends is also a sign of bad manners.

8. It's normal for a new employee not to remember the names of their colleagues and superiors.

Quickly learning the names of your colleagues and superiors is no less important than understanding your job description. As we have already noted, an impression of any person is formed very quickly, and you can earn a reputation as a colleague who disrespects others within a few days of working in a new team.

9. Company culture is unimportant to employees today.

If the company you got a job at is relaxed about being late for work, tolerates extravagant clothing, addressing colleagues informally, and allows every employee to enter the director's office – you can also afford to behave that way. If the company culture does not provide for such things, you will have to come on time, in a suit, and speak respectfully with colleagues, not forgetting about subordination. All these features should be clarified during the interview; trying to change them is not worth it.

10. At a new workplace, immediately point out colleagues' mistakes.

One of the main pieces of advice from the Employment Service is to write down everything you consider ineffective in your new workplace. After all, in a few months, you will stop noticing it. However, over time, all these details can be seen from a different angle. Most of these, at first glance, inconsistencies will allow you to evaluate your own perception errors in the future. The rest can eventually be discussed with management and corrected. But you need to start with an understanding of the specifics of the work, because at the same time you need to realize the ways to improve.

