11:25 AM • 2642 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:50 AM • 6704 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"
10:32 AM • 6316 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 6230 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 5802 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 30525 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
November 24, 06:19 AM • 22247 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
November 24, 06:00 AM • 23211 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 28416 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 32583 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Financial Times

Over 90% of companies in Ukraine plan to raise salaries next year - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

According to a study by the European Business Association, 94% of companies in Ukraine plan to raise salaries in 2026, with 28% of employers increasing them by 11-15%. Staff shortages remain a significant problem, as only 5% of companies do not experience a lack of employees.

Over 90% of companies in Ukraine plan to raise salaries next year - study

In Ukraine, over 94% of companies plan to increase employee salaries in 2026. How much will wages increase and what else can employees expect - this is stated in the results of a study conducted by the European Business Association, reports UNN.

Details

A survey was conducted, which shows that currently companies are focusing on increasing wages. 94% of companies plan to raise salary levels, including 28% of employers planning to increase salaries by 11-15%, 23% by 5-10%, and 10% by 16-20%. However, 6% of companies do not plan to make changes in financial matters.

Some businesses plan to expand, 36% plan to increase the number of employees, but 55% do not plan changes, and 17% even plan reductions.

Addition

A significant problem in the labor market is the shortage of personnel - only 5% do not have a shortage of employees. As the European Business Association notes, this situation is similar to last year's, but then only 4% of employers did not have a shortage of personnel.

The problem of personnel shortage lies in the fact that the number of people willing to work offline has decreased, and highly specialized specialists who are needed in the international market do not speak English. The departure of young specialists aged 18-22 also became a problem, 46% of employers felt a significant impact on their activities, 42% did not feel an impact, and 12% noted that they did not have enough data for a clear answer.

Currently, companies are facing employee emotional burnout, and as of 2025, 87% of companies have introduced or plan to introduce special programs to support mental health. Only 28% state that they can adapt to psychological challenges in the company, and 6% believe that they will not be able to at all.

Online work remains very common, but only 22% of employers allow all employees to work remotely, 60% only part of the team. It is important that the number of companies working exclusively from the office, compared to last year, has noticeably increased from 12% in 2024 to 18% as of today.

Reference

The study involved 126 specialists in human resources management (41% department heads, 33% middle managers, 22% top management, 4% junior staff).

Among the respondents, 56% represent large businesses, 32% - medium, and 12% - small. 58% of companies are international, 42% - Ukrainian.

The study lasted from October 2 to November 1, 2025. Participation in the study was anonymous.

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyEconomy
