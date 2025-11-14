Ukrainian Maks Klymenko became "Creator of the Year" at the TikTok awards

The winners in 12 categories were announced at the annual TikTok awards. The main award - "Creator of the Year" - was received by Ukrainian Maks Klymenko, author of the popular series "Career Ladder". This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Maks came to Great Britain from Ukraine 14 years ago and said that he started creating content because he considered it impossible to find a job to start his own career. He received an award for his project "Career Ladder", which he calls the most popular non-animated show in the world.

I was very worried and stressed about finding a job, so I created videos that helped people find out what vacancies were available to them. - Klymenko said during the award ceremony.

During his speech, the author thanked his audience. He has 8.5 million followers on TikTok, and he dedicated the award to his grandmother in Ukraine, who, he said, "does not have electricity to follow him."

I'll call her right away - he noted, recalling that his grandmother watched his content from different accounts when he was just starting out.

According to Maks, "everything you see scrolling through pages on the toilet or in bed is created for hours."

In total, the nominees for the award have more than 83 million subscribers, and five million app users voted for them. The "Video of the Year" award went to Bemi Oroduogun, known as the "bus auntie."

As someone with a facial difference, I never felt fully accepted in this space - she said, accepting the award. She added that she found "so much safety" in the world of TikTok beauty.

The "Voice for Change" award went to Tola and Kevin – a mother and son who talk about life with autism. Tola admitted: "I felt alone when Kevin was diagnosed 16 years ago," and emphasized that thanks to TikTok, they found a supportive community.

Other winners include Charlie Marlow ("Entertainment Creator of the Year"), Phil Carr ("Travel Creator of the Year"), Kieran Monlouis ("Food Creator of the Year"), Lissy McIntosh ("Sports Creator of the Year") and other authors. The full list contains 12 categories. The award once again showed how diverse content on TikTok can be and what role it plays for millions of users.

Recall

Denmark plans to ban children under 15 from using social media, but parents will be able to grant permission to access certain platforms. This step is a response to concerns about the mental health of young people.