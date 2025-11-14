$42.060.03
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 26626 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 20498 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 25203 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:18 AM • 51370 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 97222 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131066 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 127991 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265597 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 113645 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
Ukrainian Maks Klymenko became "Creator of the Year" at the TikTok awards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

Ukrainian-born Maksym Klymenko, author of the popular series "Career Ladder," received the TikTok "Creator of the Year" award.

Ukrainian Maks Klymenko became "Creator of the Year" at the TikTok awards

The winners in 12 categories were announced at the annual TikTok awards. The main award - "Creator of the Year" - was received by Ukrainian Maks Klymenko, author of the popular series "Career Ladder". This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Maks came to Great Britain from Ukraine 14 years ago and said that he started creating content because he considered it impossible to find a job to start his own career. He received an award for his project "Career Ladder", which he calls the most popular non-animated show in the world.

I was very worried and stressed about finding a job, so I created videos that helped people find out what vacancies were available to them.

- Klymenko said during the award ceremony.

During his speech, the author thanked his audience. He has 8.5 million followers on TikTok, and he dedicated the award to his grandmother in Ukraine, who, he said, "does not have electricity to follow him."

I'll call her right away

- he noted, recalling that his grandmother watched his content from different accounts when he was just starting out. 

According to Maks, "everything you see scrolling through pages on the toilet or in bed is created for hours."

In total, the nominees for the award have more than 83 million subscribers, and five million app users voted for them. The "Video of the Year" award went to Bemi Oroduogun, known as the "bus auntie."

As someone with a facial difference, I never felt fully accepted in this space

- she said, accepting the award. She added that she found "so much safety" in the world of TikTok beauty.

The "Voice for Change" award went to Tola and Kevin – a mother and son who talk about life with autism. Tola admitted: "I felt alone when Kevin was diagnosed 16 years ago," and emphasized that thanks to TikTok, they found a supportive community.

Other winners include Charlie Marlow ("Entertainment Creator of the Year"), Phil Carr ("Travel Creator of the Year"), Kieran Monlouis ("Food Creator of the Year"), Lissy McIntosh ("Sports Creator of the Year") and other authors. The full list contains 12 categories. The award once again showed how diverse content on TikTok can be and what role it plays for millions of users.

Recall

Denmark plans to ban children under 15 from using social media, but parents will be able to grant permission to access certain platforms. This step is a response to concerns about the mental health of young people.

Alla Kiosak

Our people abroad
