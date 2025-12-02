Irish regulator launches investigation into TikTok and LinkedIn over possible breaches of EU digital rules

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 13083 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 35954 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 30847 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 24220 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 24317 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 54594 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 51800 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60013 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 51335 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46655 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
93%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 25414 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 15102 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 17861 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 15590 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 16282 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 10017 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 16427 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 15741 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 18017 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 35943 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Steve Witkoff
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Turkey
Florida
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 41486 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 43564 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 99727 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 74392 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 90366 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Bild
ChatGPT

Irish regulator launches investigation into TikTok and LinkedIn over possible breaches of EU digital rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The Irish media regulator has launched an investigation into TikTok and LinkedIn. The reason is a suspicion of inadequate mechanisms for reporting illegal content, which could lead to a fine of up to 6% of annual revenue.

Irish regulator launches investigation into TikTok and LinkedIn over possible breaches of EU digital rules

The Irish media regulator has opened proceedings against TikTok and LinkedIn, suspecting that the platforms may not provide adequate mechanisms for reporting potentially illegal content. The investigation is being conducted under European digital services legislation. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The regulator is checking whether social networks comply with EU requirements for convenient and accessible tools for user complaints.

Service providers must have easily accessible and user-friendly reporting mechanisms to report content considered illegal

— emphasized Digital Services Commissioner John Evans.

A month ago, a similar investigation was launched against Elon Musk's X platform after complaints about insufficient response to user reports of illegal content.

Denmark intends to ban social media for children under 1507.11.25, 19:34 • 4694 views

Despite the fact that the overall supervision of compliance with the rules by very large online platforms is carried out by the European Commission, it is the national regulators of EU countries that are responsible for controlling the reporting mechanisms of companies whose headquarters are located on their territory.

If violations are found, TikTok or LinkedIn could face a fine of up to 6% of their global annual revenue, the regulator warned.

EU proposes age restrictions for social media users26.11.25, 15:27 • 2810 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Social network
TikTok
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Elon Musk
Denmark