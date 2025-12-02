Irish regulator launches investigation into TikTok and LinkedIn over possible breaches of EU digital rules

The Irish media regulator has opened proceedings against TikTok and LinkedIn, suspecting that the platforms may not provide adequate mechanisms for reporting potentially illegal content. The investigation is being conducted under European digital services legislation. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The regulator is checking whether social networks comply with EU requirements for convenient and accessible tools for user complaints.

Service providers must have easily accessible and user-friendly reporting mechanisms to report content considered illegal — emphasized Digital Services Commissioner John Evans.

A month ago, a similar investigation was launched against Elon Musk's X platform after complaints about insufficient response to user reports of illegal content.

Despite the fact that the overall supervision of compliance with the rules by very large online platforms is carried out by the European Commission, it is the national regulators of EU countries that are responsible for controlling the reporting mechanisms of companies whose headquarters are located on their territory.

If violations are found, TikTok or LinkedIn could face a fine of up to 6% of their global annual revenue, the regulator warned.

