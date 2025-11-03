In Ukraine, another 47 TikTok accounts were blocked for casino advertising

In Ukraine, as part of the second wave of blocking, another 47 TikTok accounts were deleted for illegal gambling advertising, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

As part of the second wave of blocking, another 47 accounts that distributed illegal content were deleted. The total audience of these pages is over 1.3 million subscribers. - the message says.

The agency added that among the deleted accounts were popular entertainment profiles that covertly or overtly advertised illegal casinos, bonuses, and bets.

It will be recalled that in October, PlayCity launched a campaign to clear TikTok of illegal gambling advertising. At that time, 33 accounts with a total audience of over 365,000 users were deleted.