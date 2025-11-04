France has launched an investigation into TikTok over content that may encourage suicide

The Paris Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into TikTok over the possible dissemination of content promoting suicide. The investigation concerns the platform's algorithm and control over the safety of materials. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The investigation was opened after a report by a French parliamentary committee, which criticized the weak content oversight on the platform. The document states that TikTok's algorithm can draw vulnerable users into a cycle of suicide-related videos.

The head of the committee, MP Arthur Delaporte, forwarded the information to the prosecutor's office, which became the basis for initiating investigative actions.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau instructed the "Cybercrime Brigade" to conduct an investigation. It covers the operation of TikTok's algorithm and compliance with content control obligations and reporting of possible offenses.

TikTok representatives have not yet provided comments.

