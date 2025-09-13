$41.310.10
Boris Johnson visited Odesa for the first time with Lord Ashcroft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1636 views

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Odesa with Lord Ashcroft. People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko said that Johnson liked the city.

Boris Johnson visited Odesa for the first time with Lord Ashcroft

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson arrived in Odesa. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

According to him, Lord Ashcroft, a long-time friend of Ukraine, arrived in the city with Johnson.

Let's go see Odesa. Johnson is here for the first time! As you can see from his reaction, he likes everything here! And could it have been otherwise?

- Honcharenko wrote.

Recall

After the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Boris Johnson repeatedly visited Ukraine and consistently advocated for supporting Kyiv on the international stage. Lord Michael Ashcroft is also one of Ukraine's long-standing friends, who supports initiatives related to helping our state.

Back in 2024, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and thanked him for his support in providing international assistance.

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyPoliticsUNN-Odesa
Oleksiy Honcharenko
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Boris Johnson
Odesa