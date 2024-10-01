For the first time in more than two years, Scholz may resume contact with Putin - media

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning to call Russian President Vladimir Putin. In this case, the German official will be among the heads of government of Ukraine's main allies who will resume direct contacts with the Russian leader. This is reported by the German newspaper Die Zeit, citing sources in government circles, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the conversation was scheduled on the eve of the G20 meeting in Brazil, which will take place in November. However, Russia has not yet received an official request for the conversation.

The publication reminds that Scholz last spoke with Putin in December 2022. Around the same time, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke with the Kremlin leader for the last time.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukraine's international partners are considering resuming contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of the G20 summit

