Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
For the first time in more than two years, Scholz may resume contact with Putin - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12743 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking to resume direct contacts with Russian President Putin. The conversation is scheduled to take place on the eve of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning to call Russian President Vladimir Putin. In this case, the German official will be among the heads of government of Ukraine's main allies who will resume direct contacts with the Russian leader. This is reported by the German newspaper Die Zeit, citing sources in government circles, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the conversation was scheduled on the eve of the G20 meeting in Brazil, which will take place in November. However, Russia has not yet received an official request for the conversation.

The publication reminds that Scholz last spoke with Putin in December 2022. Around the same time, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke with the Kremlin leader for the last time.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukraine's international partners are considering resuming contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of the G20 summit

The US and Russian defense ministers held telephone talks25.06.24, 22:30 • 91133 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
brazilBrazil
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine
borys-dzhonsonBoris Johnson

