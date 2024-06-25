The US and Russian defense ministers held telephone talks
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held telephone talks during which they discussed the war in Ukraine, and Austin stressed the importance of communication lines in the context of the conflict.
Us and Russian defense ministers Lloyd Austin and Andrey Belousov held telephone talks. They discussed the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the US Military Department Patrick Ryder, reports UNN.
According to him, during the conversation, Austin, in particular, stated the importance of communication lines in the context of the war in Ukraine.
