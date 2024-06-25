The US and Russian defense ministers held telephone talks

Us and Russian defense ministers Lloyd Austin and Andrey Belousov held telephone talks. They discussed the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the US Military Department Patrick Ryder, reports UNN.

Details

This was done by the minister Ryder answered the question about who initiated the relevant contact.

According to him, during the conversation, Austin, in particular, stated the importance of communication lines in the context of the war in Ukraine.

