Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
The US and Russian defense ministers held telephone talks

Kyiv • UNN

 91161 views

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held telephone talks during which they discussed the war in Ukraine, and Austin stressed the importance of communication lines in the context of the conflict.

The US and Russian defense ministers held telephone talks

Us and Russian defense ministers Lloyd Austin and Andrey Belousov held telephone talks. They discussed the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the US Military Department Patrick Ryder, reports UNN.

Details

This was done by the minister

Ryder answered the question about who initiated the relevant contact.

According to him, during the conversation, Austin, in particular, stated the importance of communication lines in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Pentagon on Russian accusations of ATACMS strike: if Russia is concerned about casualties, it should immediately end the war25.06.24, 11:09 • 55312 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
United States Department of Defense
Lloyd Austin
United States
Ukraine
