NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92008 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104398 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120629 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189764 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234033 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143581 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369300 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181788 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149649 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197937 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Pentagon on Russian accusations of ATACMS strike: if Russia is concerned about casualties, it should immediately end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55312 views

If Russia is concerned about casualties among its forces, it should immediately stop this war and return the sovereign territory of Ukraine, rather than sending its forces in unnecessarily, the Pentagon spokesman said.

Pentagon on Russian accusations of ATACMS strike: if Russia is concerned about casualties, it should immediately end the war

If Russia is concerned about losses among its forces, it should immediately end war immediately and return Ukraine's sovereign territory versus throwing their forces unnecessarily into this. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder during a briefing on June 24, answering a question about Russia's accusations about the ATACMS strike over the weekend, UNN reports.

Details

Commenting on the strike, which Russia claimed was carried out with ATACMS missiles, the US Defense Department spokesman said that Ukraine makes its own decisions when it comes to operations and targeting.

"I will say that, you know, it's important to take a look back at how we got to where we are today, which was Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and if they're concerned about casualties among their forces then they should stop this war immediately and return Ukraine's sovereign territory versus throwing their forces unnecessarily into this," Ryder emphasized.

The Pentagon spokesman emphasized that "Russia is responsible for conducting its invasion of Ukraine and leading to the death and destruction of thousands of innocent Ukrainians."

Recall

On June 23, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that it allegedly shot down 4 ATACMS missiles in Crimea.

State Department comments on explosions in Sevastopol25.06.24, 03:01 • 29519 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
