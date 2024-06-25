Pentagon on Russian accusations of ATACMS strike: if Russia is concerned about casualties, it should immediately end the war

If Russia is concerned about losses among its forces, it should immediately end war immediately and return Ukraine's sovereign territory versus throwing their forces unnecessarily into this. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder during a briefing on June 24, answering a question about Russia's accusations about the ATACMS strike over the weekend, UNN reports.

Details

Commenting on the strike, which Russia claimed was carried out with ATACMS missiles, the US Defense Department spokesman said that Ukraine makes its own decisions when it comes to operations and targeting.

"I will say that, you know, it's important to take a look back at how we got to where we are today, which was Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and if they're concerned about casualties among their forces then they should stop this war immediately and return Ukraine's sovereign territory versus throwing their forces unnecessarily into this," Ryder emphasized.

The Pentagon spokesman emphasized that "Russia is responsible for conducting its invasion of Ukraine and leading to the death and destruction of thousands of innocent Ukrainians."

Recall

On June 23, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that it allegedly shot down 4 ATACMS missiles in Crimea.

State Department comments on explosions in Sevastopol