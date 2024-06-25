ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2836 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92981 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105433 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121385 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190167 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234305 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143733 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181818 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

State Department comments on explosions in Sevastopol

Kyiv • UNN

 29519 views

The United States provides Ukraine with weapons to defend its territory, including Crimea, and Russia can end the suffering of the civilian population by ending its aggression and occupation of Ukrainian land.

State Department comments on explosions in Sevastopol

The United States is providing weapons to Ukraine to enable it to defend its territory, including the Crimean peninsula, while Russia can stop the suffering of civilians right now if it puts an end to its aggression. This was stated on Monday during a briefing in Washington, D.C., by U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports .

Details

We provide weapons to Ukraine so that it can defend its sovereign territory from armed aggression. This includes Crimea, which, of course, is part of Ukraine

said the State Department representative.

He emphasized that any civilian casualties during the war are sad.

However, Russia can end the suffering caused by this war today if it stops occupying sovereign Ukrainian territory and attacking civilians.

Recall

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador to Russia Lynn Tracy in connection with the missile attack on the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. Russian authorities claim that a US-made ATACMS missile with a cluster munition was fired at Sevastopol. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the missile went off course and its wreckage landed on the beach.

Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US ambassador over missile strike on Sevastopol24.06.24, 17:17 • 101888 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics