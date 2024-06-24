Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US ambassador over missile strike on Sevastopol

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2502 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92425 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105025 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121034 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189990 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234207 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143652 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369345 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181804 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92425 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87241 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105025 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101228 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121034 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1652 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4898 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11957 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13580 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17533 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US ambassador over missile strike on Sevastopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101888 views

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador and threatened to take revenge in connection with the missile strike on Sevastopol.

Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US ambassador over missile strike on Sevastopol

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the head of the US diplomatic mission, Lynn Tracy, because of the ATACMS missile strike on Sevastopol and threatened to respond. This was reported in the Russian Foreign Ministry, writes UNN.

On Saturday, 24 Chervnya, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation invited the head of the US diplomatic mission to Russia, the Main Highway, Yakiy bulo made a demarche through a strike on Sevastopol with ATACMS missiles.

the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the United States is allegedly waging a hybrid war against Russia, and the introduction of flight tasks is carried out by US military specialists who will be responsible for this "atrocity".

The ambassador was told that such actions of Washington regarding the permission to use their weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation "will not go unpunished.

"Retaliatory measures will definitely follow," the Russian foreign ministry added.

the Russian Defense Ministry reported on June 23 that it allegedly shot down four ATACMS missiles over Crimea.The agency claimed that as a result of the strike of the Russian air defense interceptor, one missile deviated from the flight path and exploded.

The Russian Federation claims that as a result of a missile strike on Sevastopol, 153 people were injured, three were killed.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
