The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the head of the US diplomatic mission, Lynn Tracy, because of the ATACMS missile strike on Sevastopol and threatened to respond. This was reported in the Russian Foreign Ministry, writes UNN.

On Saturday, 24 Chervnya, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation invited the head of the US diplomatic mission to Russia, the Main Highway, Yakiy bulo made a demarche through a strike on Sevastopol with ATACMS missiles.

the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the United States is allegedly waging a hybrid war against Russia, and the introduction of flight tasks is carried out by US military specialists who will be responsible for this "atrocity".

The ambassador was told that such actions of Washington regarding the permission to use their weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation "will not go unpunished.

"Retaliatory measures will definitely follow," the Russian foreign ministry added.

Recall

the Russian Defense Ministry reported on June 23 that it allegedly shot down four ATACMS missiles over Crimea.The agency claimed that as a result of the strike of the Russian air defense interceptor, one missile deviated from the flight path and exploded.

The Russian Federation claims that as a result of a missile strike on Sevastopol, 153 people were injured, three were killed.